BROOKSVILLE — He once was the kid at the airport fence, gazing at the planes and dreaming of flying.
Today, he’s the man in the head office of the airport, but you can tell that there’s a love of flying, airplanes and airports, even though everything has changed in aviation since he was a teenager.
Steve Miller, 56, says he’s happy he came to Hernando County and the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport to be its manager.
“I always wanted to be in aviation,” he said, “going way back to my early life in the ’70s in Chicago.”
At 14, he went to an aviation summer camp. “I got my first five hours of flight time at aviation camp, so then I was off,” he said.
Miller went from the airport fence to a private and commercial pilot’s license, but didn’t go further in his flying. He changed course, he said, and went into aviation management because the airline industry is so cyclical.
One day, pilots could be making high-five or six figures flying a jet, and the next day they could be lining up for unemployment. Even now, amid COVID and a shortage of pilots that has airlines canceling flights, many wonder how stable airline jobs are.
Miller studied toward and earned a degree in aviation management from Southern Illinois University.
Chicago had two big airports, O’Hare and Midway. He worked in operations for United Airlines at O’Hare, and later had a job in passenger services with Delta Air Lines at Dallas-Fort Worth.
“After Delta, I got into the airport management side of things,” he said.
He’s also worked at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina, Lebanon Airport in New Hampshire and for the Tucson Airport Authority.
He was airport director for Marana, Ariz., which is a regional reliever for Tucson’s international airport, about 30 miles away, and had lots of corporate jet traffic.
He’s having a new house built in Homosassa and is getting used to the Florida weather. He is worried about the humidity — and the hurricanes — in the summer months, but for now he’s content to learn the ins and outs of the airport.
The lack of airline service at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport is a plus, he said, because it’s not subject to the whims of airlines that seem to come and go at small airports.
And Miller likes the slower pace, noting that he had actually interviewed for a job back at O’Hare, but then decided he couldn’t live in Chicago again.
“I like the smaller airports such as this because I get to do more,” he said. “I don’t like to wear one hat.”
Business and general aviation rule the roost at this airport, with 125 businesses at the airport. “In fact, this airport is self-sustaining, which for this size airport is pretty rare,” he said, noting that he’s seen most airports of that size that needed subsidies from local government to keep going.
“Commercial airports aren’t the end-all,” Miller said.
Most of the businesses on the field aren’t aviation-related, he said, but the aviation-related businesses are growing.
Indeed, he said, he was just talking to someone who has been on a hangar waiting list for four years; there is some flight training going on; the National Guard has helicopters based at the airport; and he noted that on a Tuesday morning, a Coast Guard C-130 was doing touch-and-goes.
There’s a contracted control tower open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., which enhances safety.
The kids at the airport fence disappeared long ago, chased off by extremely high prices for flight training and security concerns after 9/11, and Miller says he does worry about the future if the young don’t have any close contact with aviation.
Along with the lack of snowstorms, Miller likes how the airport has room to grow. He’d like to see the east-west runway — Runway 9/27 — expanded by 1,000 feet to 8,000 feet to allow bigger planes to land for cargo and maintenance work. Right now, the field can handle up to Boeing 767s, he said.
With all that, who needs airlines?
Tampa International is just 40 minutes away, he said, and St. Pete-Clearwater International also is available.
“But airlines continue to evolve,” he said. “Who knows what the business will be like in 10 to 20 years?”
One thing does impress him: the Florida Department of Transportation.
“I can’t believe how much funding they make available for airports in this state and the projects they participate in,” he said. “It’s very unlike other states I’ve been in.”
In late February, he added, the Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing a Ford Tri-Motor to the field for public tours and flights. (See sidebar.)
He doesn’t have any big worries here, he said. He’s not about to change anything as he learns his way around.
“This airport is really positioned for success,” Miller said. “That doesn’t mean it can’t falter at some point but, again, 125 business tenants is pretty spectacular for such a small airport.”
