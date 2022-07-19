BROOKSVILLE — The area’s onetime Habitat for Humanity affiliate has found a new home.
According to a press release, Mid Florida Community Services Inc. said starting July 1 it has begun administering the affordable housing program formerly offered by Habitat for Humanity of Hernando County.
Habitat for Humanity of Hernando County Inc. dissolved and its association with the international affiliate was terminated.
The program now is called Mid Florida Community Services Affordable Housing Program (https://www.mfcs.us.com/Affordable-Housing-10-1559096.html).
Erika Boyce, a spokeswoman for Habitat for Humanity International, said the Hernando chapter was “disaffiliated” in February.
“I can confirm that Habitat for Humanity Hernando County was disaffiliated from Habitat for Humanity International, effective Feb. 10, 2022,” she said in an email. “In rare cases, when a local Habitat affiliate can no longer serve its community or meet Habitat’s operational standards, Habitat for Humanity International will make the difficult decision to disaffiliate.”
Richard Sanvenero, now director of the affordable housing division of Mid Florida, said the Habitat staff has moved over to MFCS and will work on housing issues with that agency.
"While the name of the program is changing under MFCS' operation, the goals of the program will remain the same,” said MFCS chief executive Mat Kline. “The community can expect MFCS to continue offering low-income individuals and families in Hernando County the opportunity to realize homeownership with the same great service and quality they've come to know. With the combining of resources and reduction in overall administrative costs, MFCS will essentially be able to accomplish more with less.”
Steve Homan, chief compliance officer with Mid Florida, is overseeing the affordable housing program at the executive level.
“We were approached with the opportunity from the current executive director (Sanvenero),” Homan said. “One of the things that Habitat for Humanity International is going through is they’re consolidating smaller affiliates, and there was a fear that if Hernando got absorbed by a larger affiliate, that that would impact local residents in Hernando County.”
Sanvenero wanted to keep it local.
“One of the opportunities he had is to partner with a nonprofit. He thought of us, he reached out to us and we had a meeting, everything went well and we just went from there,” Homan said.
Sanvenero said the local Habitat organization wanted to do more than they were allowed to by the Habitat organization.
“We’ll be able to do a lot more in our county ourselves than outside help,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity of Hernando County closed shop on June 30, Sanvenero said, and on July 1 they joined MFCS.
He said he was declining to comment on why Habitat in Hernando severed ties with the international affiliate, but then said, “We want to serve more people. To serve more people, we don’t want to fight with the powers at Habitat for Humanity International. We need help.”
The only ones willing to step up and help them were the people at MFCS, he added.
“We wanted to do more and they said no,” Sanvenero said of Habitat.
Homan said the change is an opportunity for Mid Florida to do more in the community.
“We’re still going to provide affordable housing to income-sensitive residents of Hernando County. We have the thrift store down there and we’re keeping things the same,” he said. “It really stood out to us as a great opportunity because it was one of the top needs we identified in our community needs assessment, and it really aligned with our strategic plans.”
Sanvenero said Habitat also was telling them they could only do one home because they were small, when they wanted to do a lot more homes.
“It takes a lot of the wind out of your sails, and also you’re not meeting the needs of your own community,” he said.
“Please note that Habitat for Humanity affiliates are independent 501(c)3 nonprofits, governed by a local board of directors that act in furtherance of the Habitat for Humanity mission,” Boyce said. “An affiliate’s housing production will vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to community need, land availability, funding, and capacity — all of which is managed at the local level.”
Sanvenero said the housing organization will be making use of all of Mid Florida’s resources.
“They do a great job here in the community,” he said.
“We just think it’s going to be a great addition to the other programs that we have that’s going to help support Hernando County residents,” Homan said.
