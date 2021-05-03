BROOKSVILLE - On May 4, 2021, Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., will host a job fair from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Head Start/Early Head Start Brooksville Campus located at 835 School Street.
Mid Florida Community Services, Inc. (MFCS), is hiring for a variety of positions within the organization. Position locations include: Head Start/Early Head Start in Hernando and Sumter Counties; Chinsegut Hill Retreat and Conference Center in Hernando County; and Community Services in Hernando County.
“MFCS is a place about people, and for people. We are excited to offer positions within our organization that invite individuals to be part of an environment that is dedicated to making people’s lives better,” said MFCS CEO Michael Georgini.
To see a full list of employment opportunities throughout the MFCS service area please visit www.mfcs.us.com/careers. Those interested in participating in the job fair and on-site interviews on May 4, 2021, can preview the available positions at www.mfcs.us.com/careers.
Please note, masks will be required during interviews.
Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. Mid Florida Community Services, Inc.’s, mission is to strengthen partnerships, mobilize resources, and provide integrated services that promote self-sufficiency for individuals and families in the communities in which they live.
