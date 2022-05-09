SPRING HILL — Mickey Smith wasn’t planning to retire, but the universe seems to have other plans.
He said in his office at Oak Hill Hospital that his wife had some health issues, they have custody of four grandchildren in Georgia and that’s causing him to move back to the Atlanta area.
Still, he figures he’ll find a way to keep working even though he’s 67 and technically is retiring.
“I’m not wired for retirement,” he said. “So it’s going to be real interesting to see what happens.”
The past few years have tried the souls of nearly everyone who works in the medical field, be it in the executive suite as Smith has done or in the emergency room. With Smith during a recent interview was Dr. Dhiaa Daoud, 40, a resident at Oak Hill who was getting a break from the ER to follow Smith and learn about the office side of medicine.
The hospital is well past the crisis it was facing during the height of the COVID pandemic, when patients were stuck in the emergency room for hours or days, and ambulances were lined up outside, waiting for their patients to be admitted so they could go to their next calls.
“It’s really interesting. Everybody’s feeling a sense of relief because the reported cases are down. The reported cases aren’t down. The government sent us all free testing and we’re testing ourselves. That doesn’t get reported. And there’s a massive amount of asymptomatic or low-symptom cases that are going on,” Smith said. “The good news is not as many people are dying and not as many people are being hospitalized.”
He laughed as he noted that his biggest accomplishment, he felt, was just surviving the past two years in the health care business. Even with all the challenges, he said he could step in as an acting chief executive of an HCA hospital when he gets back to Georgia.
There’s also the possibility of volunteer work with the Rotary Club.
The medical industry needs to focus on people and developing the next generation of doctors, nurses and administrators for the challenges ahead.
“I’m very concerned, not so much about the long term, but I think it’s going to be really tough in these next couple of years, and it’s not unique to health care,” he said. “I see it with every business I talk to. And we’re having to reinvent how we do things.”
Three years ago, he said, they wouldn’t have hired LPNs at Oak Hill because things had gotten too complex.
Now, “We’re hiring LPNs left and right.”
They’re reaching out to the high schools with job fairs, Smith said, and showing students a path to working in a hospital, getting a nursing degree with help from the company and getting a job with benefits.
Daoud said he really got some excellent training, and in a way was fortunate to have had his residency at such a challenging time.
“It’s a big problem having this influx of people when you cannot turn them down because you want a healthy community,” he said. “At the same time, we don’t have beds for them in the ICU or on the regular floors, so they end up getting helped in the ER.”
Daoud is 40 and married with three children. He started out as a pharmacist at a Walgreen’s, then went to medical school. Originally from Jordan, he will be going to the Cleveland Clinic in Vero Beach in July. His wife is a dentist in Daytona Beach.
COVID hit Daoud personally, as his father got sick and died of it in Jordan. He went back there and was able to provide some care, but the vaccine didn’t come out until five months after his father died.
Jordan’s health system was overwhelmed, he said, as were the systems elsewhere.
With the vaccine, Daoud said it’s frustrating that so many people won’t take it.
It’s freedom, Smith said, but it’s the freedom that fills up his emergency room.
Oak Hill Hospital really has grown, and the property has a lot of construction going on. Smith walked around and greeted several employees, and gave a tour of the old emergency room — which is set to be refurbished — and the new emergency room, which is in operation.
Medical advances and technology has leveled the playing field.
“There would have been a time 20 years ago where Oak Hill would still be a little country hospital,” Smith said. “But what’s happened is we’ve got virtually all of the technology to be a major teaching center.
“We’re going from a 350-bed to a 500-bed teaching hospital.”
Physicians are finding the place attractive because they don’t have to go to three or four different hospitals and fight traffic.
“I’ve never seen a successful hospital that wasn’t surrounded by successful physicians,” Smith said.
Smith and Daoud walked into the pediatric waiting area, and Smith greeted a worried mother, then assured her that her child was going to be looked at very, very soon.
Outside, at the entrance to the emergency room, three ambulances were lined up. It was a busy day.
Smith and Daoud seemed to relish being out in the sunshine and fresh air for a little while, but soon it was back inside for more of the work that has defined both men’s lives.
A few days after Smith gave the interview, a media representative forwarded some old articles about him, showing his career developing.
An article from 1976 showed a young Smith displaying the interior of a computer used to help coordinate the dispatching of ambulances to medical emergencies.
Today, as then, the future of medical care is through technology, Smith said.
“I think technology is going to revolutionize the way patients are cared for and what we’re able to do,” he said.
Gene therapy will do more, and artificial intelligence to track patients already is in use to reduce mortality from sepsis, and the hospital used AI to track ventilator patients.
But people like Daoud and all those nurses in the pipeline will still be the key.
Bright people still are coming to work in medicine, even while more experienced doctors are burning out, and on July 1, 61 interns will begin working at Oak Hill Hospital.
“We’ll figure out this health care staffing thing because we have to,” Smith said.
