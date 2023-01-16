PORT RICHEY — Nancy S. Meyer will replace James Mathieu as Port Richey’s city attorney, the City Council decided unanimously Jan. 10. The position is part-time and the attorney is hired as an independent contractor.
Meyer will be the primary attorney for the city, but Port Richey will have access to services from the entire team of Trask Daigneault, a Clearwater-based law firm that specializes in representing municipalities, she and Thomas Trask told council members at their regular meeting.
Before joining Trask Daigneault, Meyer was senior assistant county attorney in Pinellas County from 2013 to 2020. She was also assistant state attorney in the 6th Judicial Circuit in Clearwater from 1998 to 2002. In private practice, she specialized in workers’ compensation defense as senior associate attorney for Abbey, Adams, Byelick and Mueller, based in St. Petersburg.
For two years, she taught civil litigation, business law and bankruptcy as an adjunct professor at St. Petersburg College.
She was a teaching fellow at the University of South Florida, where she earned a B.A. in finance. She received her J.D. degree from Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport.
Meyer was admitted to the Florida Bar as well as the Middle and Northern districts, U.S. District Court, Florida; and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
Trask told the City Council that although Meyer would be the primary attorney, his firm works as a team. He said Trask Daigneault represents more than 15 municipalities in Pinellas County and six of its attorneys are board certified by the Florida bar in city, county and local government law.
Also at the meeting, the council gave final approval to allow alcohol sales on Sunday mornings.
