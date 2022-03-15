BROOKSVILLE – Get ready to see lots of mermaids, and not just at Weeki Wachee Springs.
A mermaid statue trail that will cross the county will let locals and visitors traverse the area and learn about it.
In coordination with the Hernando Fine Arts Council and Brooksville Main Street, statues sponsored by businesses and organizations will be erected and people will be able to follow them on a map.
Tourism Development Manager Tammy Heon pitched the “Mermaid Trail 2” in Brooksville-Weeki Wachee to county commissioners on March 8, plus a budget resolution of $75,000 to get things rolling.
The eventual plan would have sponsorships and sales of small versions of the large mermaid statues, which would be built up from a standard base, decorated by paid local artists, protected by special coatings and secured in place so no one could steal them. The TDC could pay for maintenance, but the individual businesses would own the statues.
Commissioner Beth Narverud was supportive, but Commission Chairman Steve Champion was skeptical at first because of the cost. He eventually joined a unanimous vote for the project. It is funded from tourist development dollars, County Administrator Jeff Rogers said and, Heon promised, could possibly be self-supporting eventually.
On Oct. 13, Weeki Wachee Springs will celebrate its 75th anniversary, according to the agenda documents.
“Now you know what we want to build,” Heon said. “We haven’t felt like we have the appropriate timing.”
Heon showed a video of different trails in places across the U.S. and across Florida, including Fort Myers, Fernandina Beach and especially the Dolphin Trail in Clearwater.
One public commenter predicted a veritable binge of vandalism, but another said it sounded great for businesses and a good idea.
County Line Road work
Commissioners discussed the progress on grants for the widening of more of County Line Road, and Commissioner John Allocco said residents should contact Pasco County’s commissioners to press for the widening project as more businesses and developments are showing up on both sides of the corridor.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said he had reached out to some of Pasco’s leaders and they seemed positive about it, but a promised item on their commission agenda didn’t appear.
“I believe this is going to happen with our Senate President behind it,” Champion said, noting that it’s needed because of cars waiting to turn left in the two-lane areas and blocking traffic.
Rogers said getting federal dollars requires a 20% local match and that the county could put up $2.3 million from impact fees and the indirect costs of grants.
“That road, to be honest, is a failure,” Rogers said. “We have to move forward.”
In other action
• Commissioners approved 5-0 a resolution authorizing signage on Spring Hill Drive and Commercial Way that prohibits parking in the median. People can gather and wave political signs, they agreed, but the parking of vehicles is causing damage to irrigation equipment.
• Commissioners approved 5-0 a rezoning petition for the west side of Commercial Way and south of Glen Lakes Boulevard for a congregate care facility and general commercial project over nearby residents’ objections regarding lighting and loss of privacy.
• Commissioners rejected 3-2 a rezoning request by the owner of a property at Wimberly Court and Shoal Line Boulevard, who said they were unaware that there were previous zoning issues with the property and said they wanted to be good neighbors.
The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve four other rezoning petitions.
• Commissioners welcomed Joshua Detilio, the new chief executive of Bravera Health Brooksville and Spring Hill. “I’m very excited to serve the community,” he said.
• Holcomb expressed frustration with people who are running down the county’s parks in public comments, noting that every municipality has problems with restrooms but that the main problem is that there is huge demand for leagues of different types to use the parks. “We need more fields,” he said. “That’s why we need the sales tax.” Champion added that the parks expansion is for the community and not tourism. “As for the sales tax, you’re going to vote for it. If you don’t like it, don’t vote for it,” noting that they promised a millage cut.
