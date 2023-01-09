Mermaid Trail unveiling to take place Jan. 12

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the 75th anniversary celebration of Weeki Wachee Springs will begin at 10 a.m. with remarks by park and county officials, followed by the unveiling of 28 life-sized mermaid statues, as well as a plaque recognizing the Adagio statue in front of the park as a National Historic Landmark.
Refreshments will follow with opportunities to meet and greet the artists for the Mermaid Tale Trail.
The park is at 6131 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
On Oct. 13, 1947, the first show at the Weeki Wachee Springs underwater theater opened. On that day, the mermaids first performed synchronized ballet moves underwater while breathing through the air hoses hidden in the scenery.
To celebrate the 75th anniversary at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, a mermaid sculpture trail was created.
Each of the six-foot tall statues is hand-painted by a Florida artist and each has a unique story to tell. Attendees at the celebration will be the first and only people to see all of the statues at one location.
Some statues are traditional and hark back to the old school, with nautical themes and references to Weeki Wachee, while others are wild.
Each of the artists will be at the celebration to talk to guests about their work, and the statues will remain at the park over the weekend. After the celebration the statues will be relocated to their permanent locations throughout Hernando County.
