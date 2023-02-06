WEEKI WACHEE — The mermaids will be on the move.
No, not the lovelies who swim at Weeki Wachee State Park and have entranced many tourists who venture off the beaten track to see something besides Disney and Universal.
These are the 27 new mermaid statues unveiled on Jan. 12 in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the park.
They are going to different locations in Hernando County, and people will be able to visit sites of interest in the county by following what’s being called “the Tail Trail.”
Liz Langdon of St. Augustine and Carolyn Johnson of New Jersey were impressed.
“They are gorgeous,” Johnson said.
“They are beautiful,” Langdon said. “We came over here specially from St. Augustine to see the mermaids.”
The unveiling had to be delayed because of tropical weather, but at this writing the mermaid statues are in all their glory at the park, and you can admire the artistry of those who wanted to interpret the mermaids according to their own artistic vision.
On a recent morning, as the park was just opening up to visitors, John Athanason, tourism marketing specialist for Florida’s Adventure Coast, proudly showed off the statues.
“It’s all the same form, but they’re all different, diverse,” he said. “The face of the mermaid was actually molded from a real Weeki Wachee mermaid.”
A call went out to artists via Brooksville Main Street and the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, Athanason said. Each statue has the mermaid’s name and the name of the artist. One of the mermaids was painted by a real Weeki Wachee mermaid. “That one’s going to stay at the park,” he said.
You can see who sponsored each statue and who paid for them.
Sarasota had circus clowns and Clearwater has dolphins, Athanason said. Hernando will have the mermaids.
The Hernando Beach Motel’s owner, for example, bought four statues and one will go in front of the hotel, he said.
The effort was to create a new attraction and a new public art display, Athanason said.
It’s not a walking tour — unlike the tour in Brooksville — but it will highlight locations in Hernando County that people may not be aware of.
Businesses have bought statues, but they might not locate their statue at their business location.
“We’ll have a map, and a website,” he said. “To talk about every artist.”
After these mermaids go to their new home, they’ll have a competition for new ones.
“The whole idea is to just keep adding to the trail year after year,” Athanason said, “and highlighting places that people should visit while they’re here in Hernando County.”
There’s a mermaid with an astrology theme, and then there’s the one with the King, commemorating the time when Elvis Presley visited the park.
For Langdon and Johnson, it was a long drive but well worth it.
“It’s one of those things were if you’re in Florida, you need to see the mermaids,” Johnson said.
They swam with the manatees up in Crystal River the day before, Langdon said, and later in the day they planned on going to see the sponge docks in Tarpon Springs.
“Unfortunately, when most people go to Florida they tend to go to Orlando,” Langdon said.
