BROOKSVILLE — She’s been knocked off her pedestal and has a few injuries, but Alice is just as beautiful as ever.
The mermaid statue on Main Street downtown was hit on Saturday night, Feb. 25, by a vehicle, and is still standing upright in front of a local business — but with police tape wrapped around her.
The vehicle was coming down Main Street, hit a city pole and then crashed into the statue, according to Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street.
“It knocked her about 20 feet down the road” and knocked the concrete pad about five feet down the sidewalk, Kahler said.
The vehicle is a maroon Jeep Cherokee, probably of a model year before 2000.
There may be some security footage, but no license plate yet, she said.
Alice was insured and will be replaced eventually, Kahler said.
The city pole was stolen and someone tried to sell it to a scrap yard.
