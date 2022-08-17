With less than a week to go until the primary elections, Pasco County School Board candidates Megan Harding and Charles Touseull are vying for your votes.
Harding and Touseull were present during the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce debates in July, and Suncoast News provides voters with a recap of their positions.
Q: What is your stance on the property tax referendum? If you don’t support it, how would you pay for raises?
Harding: Compared to our surrounding counties, we are very much lower in our salaries. There’s been a lot of misinformation that’s been out there so I’m going to clear up some reasons as to why I do support the property tax referendum. Pasco is budgeted at $8,000.21 per student for the 2022-23 school year. They’re seeking a referendum. Hillsborough is budgeted at $8,056.04 per student, and they’re seeking a referendum this year. Pinellas is budgeted at $8,315.52 per student, and this does not include the referendum they already have. Hernando is budgeted at $7,995.17 per student, and this also doesn’t include their current referendum, which increases that amount a lot further. The state average is budgeted at $8,142.85 for the 2022-23 school year, and that means we are the third-lowest based on just per-student funding and the lowest overall in the existing referendum are included. For all these years, you have been told by the legislators that we have to roll back the millage rate. So even if 1 mill passes on this referendum, your taxes would still be lower than they were six years ago.
Touseull: Pasco County has had this problem for years, ever since I moved down from New York in 1990. The current school board and previous one seems to forget that teachers and non-instructional workers are the backbone of our kids’ education. I am totally against this tax referendum. I would not have passed it because what they are saying is we have explored all other avenues to get money and we can’t find it, and they did not do that. I want a forensic line-by-line audit to see where this money can come from; we can certainly come out with $37 million of this budget. We spend approximately $23 million a year on teacher conferences for them to go to New Orleans for “woke” teaching methods, we have underutilized schools that should be closed, but some people believe in not closing them because they’re afraid of getting pushback from the community. Sometimes being a school board member, you have to take a hard look at things, and you have to make unpopular decisions. We can close underutilized schools, and we can use that money to pay teachers.
Q: You had 30 schools this year that dropped at least one letter grade. You had four drop to an F from a C. What does the school board need to do in order to push for improvements in academics?
Touseull: One of my plans is to have mentoring programs at the schools, to have high achievers partner along with low achievers. Another thing that I’d like to do to support the teachers is to bring in veterans. We have a lot of veterans in the area that would love to be like a big brother to a lot of the kids, to instill morals, to instill patriotism. Another thing that I see as an issue that is probably lending toward these low grades, we have teacher aides that are being teachers because we cannot attract the teachers, we have a shortage. Another incidence is we have issues between the low salaries. We have a problem with attracting teachers from outside of the state. Pasco County Schools has a lot of land. We can partner with real estate groups, developers, and make housing villages. They’re doing it in California and New Jersey. I’m not a fan of lowering test scores just to increase the graduation rate so we can have increased funding. When I was teaching at Anclote High School, I saw it quite often that kids were getting pushed through.
Harding: I’m glad you asked that because as soon as school grades got in, guess who got a phone call from me? Superintendent. It is not okay that our grades have dropped, right? We have to remember the last two years what has happened — COVID-19 happened. Our kids come to school with more trauma and baggage than a majority of us in the room by the age of 3 when they start school in our VPK program. The first thing I said was we need to look at the programs that we’re offering, and we need to make sure that the teachers are being well-equipped, and they’re being supported in order to make sure that the instruction that they’re teaching is getting into the hands of the students. Something else that I had mentioned was I want to make sure that we’re meeting our students’ basic needs first. That’s why I’ve been a huge champion of Project RISE because there’s a community component. If you’re not meeting their most basic needs first, do you think they’re really going to learn? They’re not.
Q: How do you see the board dealing with two groups of parents that disagree on something fundamentally and they all are requesting their rights to be respected?
Harding: I think it’s important that we hear both sides. Our job is to educate children — reading, writing, math, science, social studies. I think it’s important that both sides have a voice, I think all stakeholders should have a voice at the table. I support our parents. As an educator in a Title I school, I used to beg parents to come to the classroom. I used to beg parents to show up to parent-teacher conferences. I used to ask for volunteers. I believe it’s important that all stakeholders and all parents have a voice at the table, and that we listen to both sides, and that we’re following the law that our governor put in place.
Touseull: I believe that all children, all, need to be respected and they need to be safe. When they leave their parents in the morning for school, they should have an assurance that they’re going to come home safe. I’m not about giving special privileges to a certain segment of the population. I want to be able to meet people and be fair. With the bathroom issue, the way it is right now, that’s intrusive. What should be done is single change bathrooms, single change areas for that person. This way they don’t intrude on somebody else’s rights. If we have to create separate safe space within our schools, we’ve got a problem with the schools. The entire school should be a safe space, not these specific spaces just for a small percentage of the population. We need to meet people where they’re at, we need to be fair, but we need to respect both sides instead of placating the minority.
Q: Pasco County is the largest school district in the nation to have an elected superintendent. Do you think that now is the time for a referendum to ask the voters whether they want to continue an elected superintendent or move to an appointed superintendent, and why?
Touseull: Absolutely. I lean towards the appointed. Looking at an appointed superintendent, you can have a board that’s underperforming and failing the district and keeping the superintendent in charge. I’ve heard of some school boards across the country where they fired the superintendent. I feel that if you’re underperforming, you need to be fired. I don’t believe in just keeping somebody on just because you’re keeping them on. I believe the superintendent should be appointed. He’s supposed to answer to the board, you’d never know it going to the meetings because it seems he calls the shots and everybody else just kowtows.
Harding: I just want to clear something up, as a board and as a superintendent, you can’t just fire a teacher. There’s something called a school union and there’s a lot of intricacies there. I’m not opposed to having a conversation of having an appointed superintendent, I do believe there’s pros and cons to that — longevity, pay, etc. I believe the decision should be left up to the voters.
