NEW PORT RICHEY — On April 12, two New Port Richey candidates will win a seat on the City Council to serve their community.
On March 16, the six candidates competing for those seats participated in a debate hosted by The Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce and the West Pasco Board of Realtors. Each shared reasons why they are running and answered a series of questions in regard to what changes they’d like to see made in the city, what opportunities and challenges they see, and how they’d handle traffic patterns and city growth.
The candidates are Peter A. Altman, Dell deChant, Frank Ferreri, Kelly Mothershead, Tom O’Neill, and George Romagnoli.
Altman is the incumbent and would like to serve another three years on council. He highlighted that his flyer includes the statement, “moving forward to preserve the past.” Altman began his career in public service and has worked as a CPA during that time. He also took on the role of community development district manager for a few years in the early 2000s, during which he learned how new development grows and is financed. Altman served as mayor in the ‘90s and was county commissioner in 2004. Since rejoining the council four years ago, Altman said he has been involved in the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council and a development association.
DeChant said he is passionate about the community and the environment, and he would like to see city government care for its residents as if they are their own parents and children. DeChant added that he would like to see more city employees live in New Port Richey, see more businesses locally owned, and to be mindful of the environment and ecosystem.
Ferreri, a longtime resident of New Port Richey, said he would like to help the city move forward. Ferreri said he’s noticed a renaissance of downtown New Port Richey within the last five years. He would like to make the city become a destination people like to visit. He previously ran for council in 2006 but did not get elected, he claims due to his inexperience at the time, and now he is running again because he is interested in giving back to the community.
Mothershead said she grew up in the city and is running to help the city progress. She has owned several businesses throughout the county. This experience, she added, has taught her about payroll, how to watch expenses and how to be accountable for every penny spent. Mothershead said she wants to see diversity in perspectives of those sitting on the city council, as well as improvements made in city walkability, better road conditions, and lighting. She also wants to create opportunities for businesses to work together.
O’Neill was an employee of the city of New Port Richey for 36 years. He worked his way up from the public works department to manager of wastewater treatment. After retiring in 2010, he became Port Richey city manager. If elected, O’Neill said he wants to finish constructing the city’s sidewalks and he would like to see sidewalks on both sides of the street near schools. He’d also like to see traffic improvements with speeding specifically addressed, landscaped medians, traffic circles, and tree replanting program expanded. He would also like to explore a first-time homebuyer assistance program to attract more families to the city.
Romagnoli has worked in local government for 30 years in two cities and for the county. He’s involved with the local Boy Scouts of America and is vice president of the Greater Tampa Bay Council; he also serves on the boards for Volunteer Way and Florida Housing Coalition. Romagnoli said he’s running because he wants to give back to the city. While working for local government, he wrote grants, was involved in the Pasco Home Ownership program, and led the effort to replace dilapidated public housing in Tampa Bay, as well as helped to build miles of sewers, streets, and waterlines in Dade City. One improvement he wants to make is fixing the lack of neighborhood planning.
What do you see as the biggest opportunity for the city?
Ferreri: “In my opinion, it’s to continue in the same, good, positive direction that we’re going in. There’s been great strides made and even more strides to be made.”
Romagnoli: “The elephant in the room we don’t talk about are the hospitals. The largest area of undeveloped territory we have in the city has been sitting there for years. One thing we really need to think about seriously is maybe the city should buy it and guide the redevelopment of that site. The other thing is the county building that we’re in the process of acquiring at Main Street and Bank. That was my home for 15 years, I managed and worked out of that building. I can tell you that building’s probably not good enough for retrofit, however, we’re the city between Tarpon Springs to Tallahassee. We’re the city people want to be at. We need something good there for all of our residents.”
O’Neill: “I think one of our biggest opportunities is to look seriously at the First-time Homebuyers Assistance program because I want to attract more young families to the city. We have a situation where if you were a young family, you’d move to Longleaf or Trinity, and we miss that. That happened with my daughters, they left their home here. I want to improve our neighborhoods, be more walkable, fix sidewalks where they’re substandard and put sidewalks in certain areas where they don’t exist.”
DeChant: “I want to note too, we’re losing young folks … we can change that. We have to make opportunities for them, for folks of all ages too, to feel welcome in the city at every level. I think that begins with opportunities for community service and service on our board in the city.”
Altman: “The Community Redevelopment Agency is another entity from city council, and your vote for your candidates up here will also put a person on that board. The CRA elects as much taxes from the county, we get a rebate tax from the county, that goes into a fund for the purpose of implementing our redevelopment plan, and so, we’ve got millions of dollars a year coming in for another 30 years. The most important opportunity is to implement plans. We’ve implemented them and now we’ve got a university, two brand new hotels coming, and every time those entities come in, they add to our tax base and take away from the residential tax base. We have opportunities to grow, people are working from home, they want to live here.”
Mothershead: “I agree with Peter and the CRA and implementation. I think those businesses coming into town are going to create great opportunity for us, but I think some of our other opportunities are the resources we have. Our waterfront is a huge opportunity, we need to make sure that we take care of that. Sims Park is amazing, the Hacienda Hotel is going to be awesome for us, that’s putting us back on the map. I went to high school and used to have events at that hotel. We need to provide opportunities for our small businesses owners and make sure we’re utilizing what we’re doing, and some of the funding, and utilizing that to help our small businesses and our residents.”
What do you see as the biggest challenge for the city?
Romagnoli: “The city and the county has been negotiating for a while on what’s called enclaves. We’re about to get Leisure Lane – Habitat (for Humanity) is pulling out of Leisure Lane because the county reneged on its commitment to put a sewer line down there. It’s going to fall to us now as a city. Also, as great as our downtown is, I bet of the 100 people who drive through our city, 95 never go to downtown, they go to see 19. We have a lot of ugliness on U.S. 19. It’s hard to dress up an automotive shop but you can do something on the façade. We have vacant properties and way too many used car lots that uses up a lot of territory. We need to look at trying to consolidate those parcels.”
O’Neill: “It has always has been and will be revenue. How do we make the best use of the dollars we receive, whether it be property taxes or utility funds, we need to be as efficient as we possibly can. In some areas, I can bring to the council certain ideas for improving efficiency from the experience of having been a long-term city employee. One of the areas we can look to is our trash collection of yard debris. I managed that for 20 years and it’s one of the ugliest things we do as a city. We have giant yard debris piles around the city, and I want to manage that a little differently.”
DeChant: “The greatest challenge we have is resiliency within the city. I’m referring to economic resiliency, cultural resiliency, and environmental resiliency. We have enough energy and resources that go to resiliency in the state of Florida but for the most part resiliency refers only to sea level rise. Resiliency in a cultural sense is much more than sea level rise, it also has to do with the strength of a community, the commitment of individuals to a community, the economic strength of that community. It seems to be underdeveloped and under-resources here in our city.”
Altman: “Our elevation. I’ve recently been named co-chair of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council’s Resiliency Steering Committee. Through some efforts of Dell in fact, I think by appealing to the initiative, we have a coalition of cities and counties all trying to band together to come up with a plan to deal with the threat of flood but also the accelerated storms. As we rebuild, we have the opportunity to use infrastructure improvements in order to reform the platform for which our city can grow. We need to do it in an environmental way.”
Mothershead: “One of the challenges I see is growth and traffic. In Florida, Pasco County, and New Port Richey, are experiencing a lot of growth fast. We need to define how we choose to grow instead of just letting it happen. We need to direct the growth so that we can ensure stability. If we keep letting it continue to happen, we’re going to lose control and that’s when we have, like in some situations now, our roads, sidewalks, the U.S. 19 corridor, with homelessness, the blight that we have.”
Ferreri: “It would be nice to have a little bit more diversity in our downtown, by that I mean we have a lot of bars, we have a lot of breweries, two or three ice cream stores, some retail. There really isn’t a whole lot of retail to make people say, let’s shop in downtown.”
The top two vote-getters will serve three-year terms. The annual salary for the seat is $7,500.
