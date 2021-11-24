TRINITY — The Medical Center of Trinity has been in a steady state of expansion since its 2012 relocation from New Port Richey to State Road 54.
The West Pasco campus approaches its 10th anniversary this February and work on its latest growth project wrapped up last year, a $23 million endeavor that included the addition of two operating rooms, new pre-op and post-op rooms and hundreds of parking spaces.
Recently, in late October, the Medical Center of Trinity gained a new neighbor. Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute opened its new state-of-the-art Trinity Cancer Center “providing the most advanced and personalized treatments and services for patients with all forms of cancers and blood disorders,” according to a press release.
Similar to how the former Community Hospital relocated from New Port Richey to become the Medical Center of Trinity, Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute did the same. FCS operated out of two New Port Richey locations prior to the construction and opening of the 37,000-square-foot facility that sits front and center on S.R. 54.
The FCS press release states that the new Trinity Cancer Center includes 27 exam rooms and 54 chairs for chemotherapy and other infusion therapies, as well as radiation oncology and next-generation PET/CT imaging technology, and laboratory, oral oncolytic specialty pharmacy and care management services for patients participating in value-based care.
The Medical Center of Trinity expanded in 2021, as well, in terms of services. In February, the hospital announced the introduction of its endocrine surgery program. Endocrine surgery is a subspecialty of general surgery that focuses predominantly on diseases of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. It is an uncommon specialty, with about 200 active practitioners in the United States and an additional 100 abroad.
According to a hospital press release, the most common reason a person may require part of all of his or her thyroid removed is due to a mass or nodule. “Many times, these have been biopsied through fine needle aspiration and the nodule has been found to be abnormal. It may have been found to be a cancer, a nodule highly suspicious for cancer or inconclusive and in need of further testing,” the release states. Surgery is usually the next step in these cases, and the Medical Center of Trinity is now offering these procedures.
Medical Center of Trinity specialists and staff also continued the promotion of its Lung Cancer Screening Program in an effort to increase the number of Pasco County residents getting checked.
“With the lungs, even though it is an equally common cancer (to breast cancer), the screenings have not been taken up that well,” Mathew Ninan, thoracic surgeon and Medical Center of Trinity’s Thoracic Surgery and Lung Nodule Program director said during an interview with The Suncoast News. “Only a small percentage of the people who are supposed to be screened do get screened.”
The growth of Medical Center of Trinity’s Thoracic Surgery and Long Nodule Program in recent years not only helps detect lung cancer earlier, but it also offers patients the convenience of receiving treatments more quickly and at one location, Ninan said.
The Lung Cancer Screening Program began about two years ago, leading to “considerable progress in what we are offering,” Ninan said. “Before two years ago I think a lot of patients were probably going down to Tampa for treatment. But now things have changed dramatically.”
