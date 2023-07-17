NEW PORT RICHEY — The city began making improvements to Meadows Dog Park within the Meadows subdivision on July 10.
The improvements will include the removal/replacement of the existing playground structure, dog park equipment and existing fencing as well as the removal of the existing basketball court, the addition of three pickleball courts and four shade sails over the picnic area. New landscaping, hardscaping, and park amenities are being added to enhance the park. The public restroom will also be refurbished.
To complete all of the necessary improvements, the park will be closed to the public until further notice. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 727-841-4536.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.