BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Parks and Recreation will reopen Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park, 10800 Pine Island Drive, Spring Hill, on Wednesday, May 4.
The park was temporarily closed to resurface the parking lot.
Pine Island Park will resume normal operations at 8 a.m. and close daily at sunset.
It is $5 to park per day or you can visit the Hernando County website to purchase an “All Parks Parking Pass” to receive access into any of Hernando’s beaches, boat ramps, dog park, horse trail and bike trail parking.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
