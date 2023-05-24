May 25 is Missing Children's Day

One of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s most common calls for service is to find missing people. From runaway individuals to those experiencing a medical condition or thoughts of self harm, the goal is to bring missing people home safe.
PSO has a federally certified Missing and Abducted Child Team, which responds to calls in Pasco County where children are critically missing due to health concerns, age or other reasons, and child abductions.
PSO has many resources available to help with searching and bringing missing individuals home safely. K-9s are vital to these searches, often working faster than deputies searching alone. PSO's Aviation unit also helps with missing person search and recovery missions, deploying drones and helicopters that can cover a wider range and travel at a faster pace from the air.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is also sharing answers to some common questions regarding missing persons cases. Rapid reporting increases the chance of a safe return. Additionally, gathering information such as the individual’s last known location, date and time seen can help law enforcement begin their search.
Preparing a physical description of the individual, including their approximate height, weight, date of birth, hair and eye color, a description of the clothes they were last seen wearing and any distinct physical markings they may have helps as well.
PSO tries to use recent photos, which are often provided by family or a guardian.
For a list of missing people, see https://news.pascosheriff.com/community-news/missing-people/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.