SPRING HILL — It’s about discipline. Respect. Tradition. Giving back to the community.
Joseph Lotrecchiano, 49, believes that the martial arts teach all that and more, and he’s eager to share his knowledge with everyone who signs up and agrees to follow those principles.
He has a black belt in Aikibudo, but it’s not about belts or ranks or status, Lotrecchiano said on a recent Tuesday night at his home. It’s about using your knowledge for good.
He said he felt bad that many parents cannot afford to pay for the training for their children, and the same for many adults, and he’s “paying it forward,” sharing what it’s done for him.
“I opened up this school in 2009,” he said. “I’ve never charged a dime to anyone.”
For example, he said, no one wanted to train Charlie Figueroa, a 63-year-old disabled veteran of the Army from Port Richey who is in a wheelchair.
“He went to other schools and they wouldn’t allow him,” Lotrecchiano said.
Figueroa heard about the school, and called to ask if he could train there. Lotrecchiano worked out a way for Figueroa to get training.
“If you want to go down to Ybor City and you need a bodyguard, you take him with you,” he said. “Even in a wheelchair he can handle himself very, very well.”
Another student, Tracy Sacks, 55, who describes herself as a “housewife,” is close to being ready to teach Aikibudo to children, Lotrecchiano said.
And Ken Carr, 39, recently had occasion to use his training in a real-life situation. He said he likes the family environment of Lotrecchiano’s dojo.
“We’re all kind of members,” he said. “We all kind of hang out.”
Sacks is about to get her black belt, and she’ll be training a class of 12- to 16-year-olds once a week on a Saturday morning.
“I’ll be looking in, but this is her opportunity to learn how to teach and how to pass the art on,” Lotrecchiano said.
On a recent night for adult students in the dojo in his garage, Lotrecchiano watched as Sacks and Figueroa practiced moved under his watchful eye.
“Good,” he said each time after they sparred, and then he’d give instructions to both on what to do next. After their exercise, they bowed to each other.
Figueroa said he loves the dojo and working with Lotrecchiano, and he’s grateful for the training.
“He’s very flexible, he’s trained in different martial arts. When he has something new to practice, we practice it,” Figueroa said.
Sacks has been doing martial arts for five years. She loves what she’s doing here.
“There’s not one reason to love it,” she said. “It’s either you’re going to love it, or you’re not. I guess I fall into the category where I love it.”
Lotrecchiano’s day job is as an accountant at Brevera Hospital: “Accountant during the day and a ninja at night,” he said with a smile. He’s been there about 17 years.
He was born in Italy and his parents brought him to the U.S. when he was 5. He was raised in New Jersey, where he lived until 2001, then he moved to this part of Florida because his wife’s family lives here.
He had been doing things for other people, and he wanted something for himself, he said, so he took up martial arts.
Aikibudo can be used for “mind and body,” Lotrecchiano said.
Regarding the mind, it’s about “being confident in what you’re doing,” he said. “The physical side of it is you’re being able to defend yourself.”
You need a clear mind to get the most out of the training, he said.
Training continued, with Lotrecchiano showing Sacks some new techniques while Figueroa watched and Carr got ready to begin his practice.
“My dojo is open to the community,” Lotrecchiano said.
