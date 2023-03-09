Back before going to the mall was a thing, or going downtown — or even having a town, much less a town center — most Americans exchanged goods, ideas and gossip on market days. From anywhere you could come by horse, donkey or foot, people would gather at a central location to buy and sell crafted goods, food products and livestock; dine (and drink) al fresco; electioneer; and in general, just catch up with their neighbors.
The concept is making a comeback in Pasco County.
It came back at Gulf Square Mall on Feb. 4, when “Market at the Mall” brought a host of crafters, bakers, food trucks and more to the once-nearly-moribund shopping mall in Port Richey.
“We're all interdependent with each other,” Cheryl Taylor told the Suncoast News. Taylor is market manager for Community Markets and Events LLC — the Gulf Mall market is one of many the company operates throughout the county. “In the pioneer days, we used to connect with the people that we needed, all the people in our community that could provide services, and we all clustered in one camp.”
Taylor said the pandemic actually spurred a market day revival: People ended up going from normal jobs into side hustles or side businesses to make ends meet and provide the goods and services we needed while everybody was locked down. It really brought a surge of these people that found out, ‘Hey, I can follow my passion when it comes to business.’
“That's what our passion is,” she said. “We introduce the businesses and the people, the entrepreneurs and the makers and the bakers and the crafters, and the wonderful people that make everything we could possibly want.
“We invite in the organizations, special interest groups, people that need to connect with our community that provide special services that we may not know about so that we can support them or maybe we can use their services.
“So that's what Community Markets and Events is founded on, just connecting the community through small open-air markets.”
Connecting community is also the impetus behind the market/open mic/educational events held in Hudson by Locals I Know. A recent event at the VFW (“a wonderful host,” said organizers) featured vendors such as baked goods “Crafted by Kiki,” candles and other goodies and crafts, as well as entertainment by local artists and a lot of schmoozing.
“The hope is that we bring the community together under the aegis of local businesses,” said Trevor Bayack, marketing lead the organization founded by his brother, Dexter. “We want to provide the venue so people who are looking to get their businesses out.
“All this will begin to amplify their voices, but I have a place to do it, and they can do it without having to make a huge investment.” At the same time, he said, local artists will have a space to be heard and/or seen.
“This will be a space for people to come to express themselves.” And, he added, to learn from one another. There are free tables available for individuals and groups who want to lend their expertise about real estate, finance, or home maintenance, for example.
And marketing: “We hope to hook up somebody who is just starting out with established businesses who can give them tips.
“You can learn from the person right next to you. It’s a voice for the community, so everyone has a place to communicate and to market, make entertainment — the whole deal.”
Taylor said her organization also makes efforts to help small businesses succeed. A major example being the food trucks that not only attend regular market days, but have become part of “52 Food Trucks,” a moveable feast that travels up and down S.R. 52 on the first Sunday of the month, as well as other newbies.
“We help license new food vendors,” she said. “We have a program where we help them through the paperwork in the process, and then the state will come out after they set up at one of our events and actually do their inspections so they're properly licensed and insured. We provide coaching services to our vendors; we provide workshops. We do whatever they need to help them move along.”
Ironically, the move back to community market days is having an economic impact on “antiquated” white elephants such as highway malls, she said: The holiday event at Gulf Square Mall hosted nearly 5,000 people.
When approached by the mall, she said, “I took a gamble, and we decided to do an indoor market. People thought we were crazy, but the community embraced it. And at the I heard conversations of people seeing people that they hadn't seen the pandemic, or since they left school, and there was a wonderful reconnection of friendships and relationships.
“It was heartwarming.”
For more information, visit Community Markets and Events at facebook.com/CommunityMarketsandEvents and Locals I Know at facebook.com/LocalsIKnow.
