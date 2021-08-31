Out of a terrible tragedy rose the beginning of a legacy that would continue to this day to pay it forward with acts of kindness through helping students and teachers.
Debi Shackowsky created Marjorie’s Hope in honor of her late sister, who was killed in a drunk driving accident by a 17-year-old. Before her death, Marjorie, 33, was passionate about volunteering in schools, raising her two children, and driving teenagers to church services on Sunday.
“We just carried on her legacy and kept the torch alive, mainly for her young children and now for her grandchildren who volunteer for us,” Shackowsky said. “We started out with one program 10 years ago when we were unofficially out there. I did a lot probably the first four years out of my pocket until I realized that we needed to become a not-for-profit.”
From packing 35 backpacks for students with two nurse friends, Shackowsky said the effort has now grown to 3,500 backpacks annually with the help of 300 volunteers at River Ridge High School’s gymnasium. To date, Marjorie’s Hope has donated approximately 18,000 backpacks.
The nonprofit is looking to raise funds with its inaugural Spring Fashion Show next year, but for now, is doing so by selling 400 raffle tickets for $100 each for a 1984 Corvette convertible. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The nonprofit offers several free programs for Pasco students and teachers, three Pinellas County schools and one Hernando County school. These programs include a boutique that serves both children and school employees. The nonprofit is selective about what clothes are accepted, as Shackowsky said, “please don’t donate clothes you wouldn’t put on your own children.” The teacher’s boutique is the first of its kind in the country, and is open to all Pasco County school board employees. Companies such as Bealls and LuLaRoe have each donated $25,000 in attire to the nonprofit.
Marjorie’s Hope took on the Cinderella Project, offering formal attire for students preparing to attend their homecoming dance and prom.
“Our most recently created, and first of its kind for Pasco County, is our teacher store at Wendell Krinn Technical High School,” Shackowsky said. “The district school board donated the space to us. We have two huge classrooms where teachers can come throughout the school year and shop free of charge for their classroom and student needs.”
The shop carries school supplies and personal hygiene products. Prior to opening the shop, Marjorie’s Hope asked teachers for a wish list and made sure to include needed items in the store. The nonprofit keeps an Amazon wish list on its Facebook page for anyone who wishes to donate.
Other ways the nonprofit helps students is by providing laptops to graduated high school students attending college. To be eligible, students must have been in the foster care system. Marjorie’s Hope also offers a $2,000 one-time scholarship, based on volunteer hours, to a graduating high school senior. The scholarship is named after Kathy Steiniger, who was a big supporter of the nonprofit in its early days. Steiniger’s surviving spouse continues to help the nonprofit anytime there is a need, Shackowsky said.
The importance of giving back to the community was instilled in Shackowsky and her sister at an early age when their parents would involve them in volunteering efforts during their Saturday mornings.
“I’m 62, I think we all forget and underestimate the value of our teachers,” Shackowsky said. “I can tell you the names of my good and my bad early educators in life. How impacting is that? We need to give our teachers more of what they deserve every day in this life.”
To learn more about how you can make a difference, visit https://marjorieshope.com.
