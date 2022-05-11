A Colorado man who committed suicide in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on Earth Day left his mark in this area.
Wynn Bruce, 50, set himself on fire, the Washington Post and other news outlets said, and was protesting inaction on climate change.
He lived in Boulder, Colo., published reports said.
The Post reported that he grew up in Minnesota and loved the natural beauty there. Bruce moved to Florida in the 1980s to live with his mother, and attended Hernando High School in Brooksville.
The school has a yearbook from Bruce’s graduation year, 1989 (the 100th anniversary of the school). He was featured in a photo on fashion trends on campus, in the usual headshot among the other members of the class of 1989, and in two track team photos — one a photo of him running alone, and the other a group photo of the boys’ cross-country team with the team’s coach.
“Wynn was one of the top runners on the team,” the caption for the solo run read.
He had plans to enter the Air Force, the Post story continued, but a terrible car crash in October 1989 in which a close friend was killed and he was badly injured ended those dreams. He suffered physical injuries and a traumatic brain injury that made him ineligible to serve in the Air Force.
He tried to be a photojournalist, the Post story said, but knew that since he couldn’t drive he’d have a hard time getting to assignments. Wynn opened a photo studio and had lived in Boulder since 2000.
