Fans of the annual Brooksville Native American Festival got some bad news recently: the festival is no more.
There is a possibility it might return under a new group, according to Tami Heon, manager of Hernando’s tourism office, but it’s not likely that could happen by February, when it historically is held.
The last festival was in 2020. The 2021 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Some Native Americans who participate in the event, along with family members, succumbed to the disease, prompting the cancellation. The event organizers, now based farther from Florida, recently decided to abandon the Brooksville festival, said Heon.
It’s a setback for Hernando tourism, she said, but tourism gains the past couple of years help offset the loss. She said her office is standing by for any group that needs help establishing new events, and she’s hoping the county may land another festival or two in the future.
The loss follows the end of the annual Brooksville Raid, also last held in 2020. It was announced in the summer of 2020 that the 2021 Raid would not be held following the Boy Scouts of America, Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, deciding it would no longer grant the organizers use of its 1,300-acre Sand Hill Scout Reservation off Cortez Boulevard, where it had been held for several years. A large enough venue to hold the event has not been found and it appears the Raid’s 40-year run may be permanently over.
“We’re definitely sad to see events go away,” said Heon. In the case of the Native American Festival, she understands the hardship caused during the pandemic and the toll it took.
“It did a number on the Native American tribes,” she said. “They lost a lot of performers and vendors.”
The losses, along with the festival organizers leaving Florida, led the organizer to change its focus on festivals closer to home, Heon said.
Heon said there is some discussion about another group possibly taking over the festival, though there is nothing concrete. As for the Brooksville Raid, she’s “heard no word” on the possibility of it ever returning. She did say some Florida reenactors have shown interest in bringing a Civil War battle reenactment of some sort to Brooksville in the future.
Meanwhile, Heon said it’s onward and upward at the tourism office. Grant applications to support existing or new events open Oct. 14, and she encourages people interested to visit www.floridasadventurecoast.com to apply.
Heon said one of the next tourism projects coming is the placement of 26 Weeki Wachee mermaid statues in various parts of the county, including Brooksville and Hernando Beach. A map to the statue locations will be made and the mermaid “driving trail” will be a scavenger hunt of sorts. There already is a walking mermaid trail in Brooksville, so the new trail is an extension of that, said Heon.
Hernando continues to grow as a tourist destination thanks to its “many gems,” she said. Those include fishing, boating and kayaking in the Gulf and Weeki Wachee River, the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and underwater mermaid attraction, as well as attractions such as the automotive-themed Lead Foot City, the FLG X Adventure Course, and the May-Stringer House museum among others.
The numbers tell the tale, Heon said.
Tourism revenue through June for fiscal-year 2021-2022 was at $1.68 million, which is a 38 percent increase over all of 2020-2021. With four more months of numbers to come, “we’re doing pretty good,” said Heon.
