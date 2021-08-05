TARPON SPRINGS — Sue Thomas, a longtime Tarpon Rotarian and former president of the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce, passed away due to complications from cancer on Wednesday, July 28.
Thomas was well known throughout the area for her omnipresent smile and her love of travel, nature and the arts, including photography. Rarely seen without a camera in her hand, Sue contributed photos of Rotary and other events to the Suncoast News, Tarpon Springs Beacon, and other publications over the years, and she was known to give calendars featuring a dozen candid photos to her friends as presents.
It was that selflessness and a zest for life that received the most attention as the news of Thomas’ sudden passing rippled through social media.
“The Rotary Club is sad to announce the loss of our long-time member Sue Thomas,” the club posted on its Facebook page at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. “Sue was a valued member of our club and our community and she will be dearly missed.”
In the comments, Tim Keffalas said Thomas “was a very honorable and professional member of the community. I know how hard she worked to make the Chamber professional and to help members and visitors. May her memory be eternal.” Former commissioner Rea Sieber wrote, “Sue was a true Rotarian. Her smiling presence will be so missed.”
When contacted for comment, Mayor Chris Alahouzos praised Thomas for her work at the chamber, where he said she “served as president during a difficult time they had,” and he noted she was a big contributor to the Rotary Club. “I was surprised when I heard of her passing, because she was always smiling and in good spirits when I’d see her around town,” Alahouzos said, adding he hadn’t seen Thomas in six months. “It’s such a great loss for the community and my thoughts and prayers go out to Sue’s family during this difficult time.”
Jean Hungiville, the current chamber president and CEO, recalled her initial meeting with Thomas.
“One of the first people I met four years ago when I got here was Sue Thomas, and the meeting lasted six hours!” Hungiville said by phone. “We started with a cup of coffee at breakfast and ended with wine over dinner and we never looked back!”
While she praised Thomas’ work for the chamber, noting she was instrumental in keeping things afloat after the organization was plagued by corruption and scandal, Hungiville said it was Sue’s uncanny ability to connect people with people that made her so special to so many.
“Sue was like the pied piper — she could figure out how to put people together and make it work,” Hungiville said. “And that’s because it was never about her. It was always about everyone else with Sue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.