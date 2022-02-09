BROOKSVILLE — Mickey Smith thought he’d have a few quiet years leading Oak Hill Hospital, and then he’d retire.
Hernando County is a nice area, he said, and it’s growing. He has been the chief executive at Oak Hill for 19 years. At the airport, the Georgia native has a Beech Bonanza airplane and was looking forward to flying around and visiting his own kids and grandkids.
He went to work for Hospital Corporation of America in 1978, and said this is his last stop.
“My wife used to say, ‘See the USA with HCA,’ because we moved every couple of years,” Smith said. “Apparently, in my old age, I’ve slowed down because I can’t seem to get finished here.”
COVID-19 had other plans, and the 67-year-old Georgia Tech graduate in health systems engineering has to contend daily with a continual flow of ambulances bearing COVID patients as well as the regular arrivals of medical emergencies, a plethora of government rules, employees who either get sick in — or sick of — the health care industry and either call out sick or quit, vocal opponents to the vaccines that he said would have ended the pandemic a while ago and a lot more.
“It’s stressful,” Smith said of his job, “but nothing near what the staff’s going through. It’s just horrific.”
Fifty to 60 of his employees are out sick with COVID, he said, and the wave of patients coming in with the new omicron variant plus the prospect of the VA/2 mutation mean the already-stretched staff will have to stretch even more.
“Our ability to care for patients is becoming incredibly difficult,” Smith said, noting the other hospitals in the area are in the same position, so they can’t divert patients or just shut down. “We can close, but EMS is still going to come here.”
Oak Hill Hospital sometimes seems more like a construction site than a health care facility, and there are plans for even more construction.
They’re finishing an emergency room project, and now they’re going to build a new tower.
Supply chain problems mean it’s taking longer to build new buildings, Smith said, and the cost of materials is going up.
Nurses are quitting to become travel nurses and sometimes doubling and tripling their pay as desperate hospitals offer giant paychecks, and he has had to follow suit on pay.
Although some on the County Commission claim nurses are coming from other states to escape vaccine mandates, in fact most of the travel nurses he’s had to hire and pay huge premiums for are from the Tampa area, having quit their jobs to commute up to Hernando County.
“That’s changing the cost dynamic,” he said.
In any case, Smith noted, as a facility that gets most of its revenue from Medicare and Medicaid, he has to follow federal Center for Medicare Service rules on employee vaccinations, and he said the vast majority of his staff so far, 96%, have been vaccinated, with just a few getting approved medical or religious exemptions.
He said he agrees with the federal vaccination rules, declaring that the purpose of a hospital is to cure people, not make them sicker. He thought the whole pandemic would have been over by now if everyone had accepted the vaccine, he said.
“With the omicron, we’re seeing severe, ongoing, chronic problems, whether it’s breathing or fatigue,” he said.
We’ll never be fully rid of COVID, he said, though he leaves the details to the medical professionals. It’ll be like the flu, he said, and so long as so many people refuse to be vaccinated the virus will continue to evolve and spread, and our fate may be to get boosters every year, just as we do with the flu.
“COVID is a horrible way to die,” Smith said, and it’s agonizing to see people coming in who haven’t had the vaccine and filling up the emergency room and intensive care unit. Some, he said, even say they wish they had gotten the vaccine. “These people are suffocating.”
You might think you’re big and strong and tough, Smith said, but the virus doesn’t care as it attacks your lungs, and he said he’s concerned not only about people getting reinfected or opportunistic infections hitting the vaccinated, but the long-term health effects of COVID on people.
The effects on children as the pandemic has disrupted education are even greater, he said.
Smith said the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s reminds him of today, noting that before then medical personnel didn’t wear gloves. “If we got blood in our face, we’d spit it out,” he said.
AIDS was an invisible killer, and that’s when hospitals adopted “universal precautions” like gloves and masks to protect the staff and others. With this respiratory illness, “You’ll never be able to walk into a hospital again without a mask on.”
Right now, the hospital is close to 100% capacity, so the travel nurses they hire now are needed, but when the pandemic dies down they will be the first to be cut.
Smith said that while it’s sometimes frustrating to have unvaccinated people showing up at the hospital with COVID, he figures that hospitals have had to deal with people who make bad health choices all the time and try to make them better.
They have to cure smokers who have lung cancer, alcoholics with liver disease and the obese who have cardiovascular problems, he said, so not getting vaccinated and getting COVID is similar.
“There’s all kinds of self-inflicted stuff that we deal with,” he said. “It’s the choices people make, and there are repercussions to the choices people make.”
The medical field in this area is growing fact, Smith said, noting that hospitals like his keep people from having to leave the county for health care.
Doctors find Hernando County to be a good place to practice, Smith said, and they just recruited a cardiac surgeon so people won’t have to leave the county.
“He could go anywhere,” he said. “He chose here because of the community.”
Technology helps keep people close to the county.
“Technology is leveling the playing field,” he said. “Back when I started 34 years ago, only the major teaching centers had the big technology. Now, there’s virtually nothing that we don’t have that you’d have to go somewhere else to get.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.