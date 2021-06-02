HUDSON – Judging by the smiles and squealing laughter, the project was well worth the wait.
Almost two years after ground was broken on the Veterans Memorial Park Water Cycle Splash Pad, project and community leaders opened it for play with a May 27 ribbon-cutting event.
“This is a really exciting day,” said Pasco County Parks and Recreation Manager Brian Taylor It’s a really warm day, but that’s okay, because we have a splash pad.”
The Water Cycle Splash Pad is right on time for the heat and humidity of summer and it came to be thanks to the collaboration of Investigation Station and Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, as well as a long list of community contributions.
Investigation Station is a nonprofit organization that, according to its mission statement, strives to create interactive experiences for Pasco County residents and visitors. The Veterans Memorial Park splash pad is the group’s third permanent exhibit, joining From the Sun to Pluto, a virtual walk through the solar system in Starkey Wilderness Park, and Kidstruction, a traveling STEM exhibit offered by the Pasco County library system.
Investigation Station Founder and Director Lisa Campos praised the community’s efforts throughout the construction process, whether it was in the form of financial support, supplies or volunteering labor, such as removing large tree roots or relocating pipes. The Rotary Club of Hudson raised $15,000 for the splash pad and presented it to Investigation Station in April 2018.
At first glance, the Water Cycle Splash Pad looks similar to other such amenities. The 3,600-square-foot play place incorporates an oversized, elevated dump bucket that continuously fills and then spills all over anyone underneath. There is a trio of colorful archways designed to create an abstract-looking bug that squirts water all about and a pair of mounted, swiveling water cannons.
What sets the Veterans Memorial Park splash pad apart from many others is its educational theme. Hence the official name, elements exist that represent evaporation, condensation and precipitation so kids can learn about the Earth’s water cycle.
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Keith Wiley, speaking during last week’s event, said he hopes the rest of the county takes notice of what was accomplished in Hudson.
“By the community getting together to make this happen, we check off one of the highest unmet needs that was identified in our parks master plan in 2015,” Wiley said. “What I’m hoping is that this community is going to prove to all the other communities what the grassroots, organizational effort can do and what it can produce.”
