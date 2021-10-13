NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members approved a measure to spend funds on North River neighborhood improvements, a project that is years behind.
The 2022 North River Neighborhood Improvement project’s funds are not to exceed $98,825, with the use of Wannemacher Jensen Architects. The city’s neighborhood improvement aims to improve an area of the city annually.
The task force includes public input, data collection from the consultant, review of existing site conditions, right of way and topography surveys, development of concept design and estimate of probable cost.
“Wannemacher Jensen has done an excellent job for us in the past,” said Councilman Mike Peters. “This project was originally slated to get going back as far as 2008 and 2009, so I’m excited it’s going to be looked at properly and get underway.”
Councilman Matt Murphy added, “For these neighborhood projects, that’s what the residents look for, they’re paying extra money in taxes and things, and they want to see improvements happen and make life better for them. It’s something we need to continue to be vigilant about.”
The city council meeting also featured Mayor Rob Marlowe declaring the week of Oct. 18-22 Florida City Government Week, which aims to foster civic education, collaboration, volunteerism, and more.
“Whereas municipal government provides services and programs that enhance the quality of life for residents, making their city their home ... and whereas Florida City Government Week offers an important opportunity for elected officials and city staff to spread the word to all citizens of Florida that they can shape and influence this branch of government,” Marlowe stated.
New Port Richey city government has planned a week of events, including a special interaction with students of Gulf Middle School for a poster contest. The top three winners of which will be invited to the next city council meeting on Oct. 19, and the overall winner will be named honorary mayor with the opportunity to bring the meeting to order by banging the gavel.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a tour of city hall will be open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Advanced registration is required, as there is a limited number of people allowed to participate in each tour. The tour will give attendees a look at behind the scenes life working at city hall.
Marlowe will be the guest speaker during the library’s Rhymes to Readers story time on Friday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m.
Check out the New Port Richey city government Facebook and website for more activities.
