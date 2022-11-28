BROOKSVILLE — Kyle Marra’s latest film is ready, and he said it’s going to be shown in the region on Saturday, Dec. 3.
He and Lief Thomason have been working on “Stills” since the summer, and Marra said in an email that it’s finished and that they’ve been busy getting it on screens.
“We have completed the film and are currently making the rounds at festivals as well as planning for our hometown showing that we hope will happen in January,” he wrote. “We have won several awards so far and have been nominated for five more at a Tampa-based festival.”
The film will be shown at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.
The festival is the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival 2022, with showings of all entries at the Port Richey Cinema 6, 9510 U.S. 19, Port Richey.
The event runs from Thursday, Dec. 1, to Sunday, Dec. 4.
“Stills” is a mystery about a missing girl and the ensuing police investigation. Some scenes were shot in Tom Varn Park.
At TBUFF, the nominations are for:
• Best Florida Short Film
• Best Short Screenplay
• Best Lead Actress (Patrece Bloomfield as Detective Monroe)
• Best Supporting Actor (Paul Saulo as Ansel Stills)
• Best Short Film Director
Outside of TBUFF, the film has been recognized at a few other festivals:
• Best Film: WildSound Feedback Screenplay and Film Festival (Canada)
• Best Thriller Long Short: Alternative Film Festival (Canada)
• Best Thriller Short Film: Cuckoo International Film Award (India)
• Best Actress: Cuckoo International Film Award (India)
• Best Director: Cuckoo International Film Award (India)
• Best Short Film Director: Direct Monthly Online Film Festival
• Outstanding Achievement Award: Knights of the Reel Film Festival (India)
• Best Cast Nominee: Alternative Film Festival (Canada)
• Best Director Nominee: Alternative Film Festival (Canada)
