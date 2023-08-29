Idalia became a hurricane on the 8 a.m. update, and with landfall uncertain, we’re not out of the woods.
Dave DeCarlo of Hernando County Emergency Management said that if you live west of U.S. 19 or in a mobile home, RV or insecure house that might not be able to stand up to the wind, you should be on the way out of there and toward higher ground, either at a friend’s or relative’s home, in a commercial establishment or in a shelter.
You don’t have to go far, just 10 to 30 miles inland.
“Find a place to go to,” DeCarlo said.
The hurricane is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 and make landfall in the middle of the night, DeCarlo said, somewhere between Tarpon Springs and Cedar Key, most likely the latter.
What with high tide coming Wednesday morning, we can expect a six- to nine-foot storm surge at Aripeka, Hernando Beach and Pine Island, he said.
“We have a mandatory evacuation notice for that area,” DeCarlo said.
If you stay at those locations, at a certain point they will not be able to rescue you.
There are four shelters open and more could open if needed.
Tropical storm force winds of 35 miles per hour are expected between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, he said, and at that point emergency services will stop. Winds might hit 50 to 80 mph.
The storm has slowed down, allowing citizens more time to get ready and evacuate.
Residents can call 352-754-4083 for information, and DeCarlo asked again that residents not call 911 except in an emergency.
Most people who are calling are asking what zone they live in.
Expect power outages in the county. Electric companies have crews staged.
“They’re ready to pull the trigger when it’s safe to do so,” DeCarlo said.
State Rep. Jeff Holcomb said it’s a very serious situation, and the people are working hard.
State EMS is involved, and he said if assistance is needed it will be provided.
“Folks, you got to take this one seriously,” he said. “It’s not time for hurricane parties for this event. This is the real deal, so do whatever you need to do to keep yourself safe.”
Large storm
The storm is pretty big, about 280 miles wide, DeCarlo said.
The eye of the storm will be about 80 miles west of Hernando, so we’ll get tropical storm and hurricane force winds.
“Make a plan, build a kit, stay informed, get involved,” he concluded.
