PORT RICHEY — A West Pasco mom received an extra special Mother’s Day surprise, thanks to a little well-intentioned deception.
Belinda Leto pulled into RNR Tire Express of Port Richey on the afternoon of May 8 knowing she’d won new tires as part of the company’s Mother’s Day Giveaway contest. What she didn’t know, while arriving with her mother and two sons, was that she actually won the grand prize — a new Hyundai Kona.
RNR Tire Express representatives and others involved with the event began to record an interview with Leto and her family, explaining why she was selected as a winner. According to Leto’s nomination, she has been a nurse in home health care for 18 years and continues doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leto and another nursing friend also created a nonprofit organization called Celebrate Birthdays, which ensures foster children, pediatric cancer patients and any child in need gets the opportunity to celebrate their birthday and receive a present.
After reading Leto’s nomination and presenting her with a bouquet of flowers and car-care package, the RNR Tires Express representative signaled for her new tires to be brought around to the front of the business. The tires pulled around, attached to Leto’s new car.
Video from the event shows Leto elated and clearly surprised, momentarily in disbelief before signing some paperwork and getting a look inside her new vehicle.
Prior to the surprise, Leto was given the opportunity to describe the work of her nonprofit.
“We’re partnered with many organizations here in the area,” Leto said. “We go out and do on-site monthly birthday parties. When COVID hit we had to pivot and figure out how we were going to be able to still go out and bless these children. We created a mobile birthday-in-a-box and we pack it with 16 different items. We give the kids a gift and a book to promote literacy and we deliver it to them wherever they’re at in the community.”
According to a news release, RNR Tire Express, a national company founded in 2000 in Tampa, facilitated 20 car and tire set giveaways this Mother’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.