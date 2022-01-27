It’s never too early for financial planning, believes John Dougherty, a longtime local financial adviser and author of the common-sense-language book, “Your Survival Guide for Financial Success.”
It’s also never too late, said the owner of Spring Hill-based Dougherty and Associates, a firm that’s been helping people with their financial affairs for more than 30 years — many of them seniors.
Asked to provide some tips seniors can use and things they often miss when managing their financial affairs, he was more than happy to help, and it’s clear he has a soft spot for seniors and the challenges they may face. In fact, when asked about the most serious issue seniors face, his answer was surprising.
“They don’t eat right,” he said.
But what’s that have to do with finances? Well, nothing, yet everything, he supposes.
He tells the story of calling on a widowed senior women at her home to discuss financial planning. She asked him if he’d like some iced tea, but he insisted she stay seated and that he would fetch it from the refrigerator. He opened the door and saw a couple of frozen dinners, a slice of pie and little else, save for the tea.
His point? The whole reason for accumulating money in one’s working years is to ensure a better quality of life in retirement. The woman in his story wasn’t hurting for money, and Dougherty said he’s known seniors living in similar conditions even though they had hundreds of thousands of dollars in their accounts.
Money, he said, is for spending to make life easier and more enjoyable in later years, and seniors should remember that.
Dougherty tells another story about an elderly woman who was reasonably well off but worried she wouldn’t have enough to leave to her family. One day she got a call from a scammer who convinced her to enter a sweepstakes that would guarantee to pay off big.
“It ended up she lost $50,000,” said Dougherty, adding the woman’s son, a CPA, was dumbfounded that his mother had not asked his advice on the sweepstakes.
The moral of that story is that worrying about not having enough money was the fear that led to a disastrous decision.
• Seniors should have a durable power of attorney in the name of someone to handle their financial and other affairs if and when they are no longer able.
• Seniors should have a will.
• Seniors convinced they can live out the remainder of their lives at home, estimating that paying for occasional home-health services will save them money over a care facility, are making a miscalculation. In reality, Dougherty said, the average time a senior spends in assisted living isn’t as long as they think, and statistics show the average time in a nursing home is just around two to three years. “The reality is they are not going to have 10 years of expensive living,” said Dougherty.
• It’s a myth that seniors can’t make money even though they are not working. Money saved is money earned, said Dougherty, and most seniors spend far less than they did when they were younger. “Most people actually accumulate money by spending less,” said Dougherty. “They’ve already been to Europe, so they don’t need an expensive vacation; they don’t need a new car because they either don’t drive or don’t drive over 3,000 miles a year, and their homes are paid off.”
• Seniors often are too conservative with their investments. Many opt for certificates of deposit because “they think they are safer,” but paying only half-percent in interest, they don’t come close to keeping up with inflation, said Dougherty. He thinks utility stocks are better, as they pay around a 4.5 percent dividend, and there are plenty of other investments he recommends that that provide a good balance between security and return.
• Seniors don’t seek advice when they should, or go it alone without a financial adviser. The experts know the rules, laws and best strategies — things the average person may not be aware of. For example, few widows and widowers know about existing laws on the books like Florida’s Spousal Election law. Many seniors marry late in life yet opt not to immediately include their new spouse in their will. Should they die the following day, it means their new spouse is entitled to a third of the deceased’s assets despite not being in the will, which means those they intended to inherit their estates may not get everything intended.
“I tell all my single clients to come see me before they get married,” said Dougherty.
• Staying on top of changing rules can be difficult. One recent change at the federal level is that survivors (other than spouses) inheriting IRA investments are no longer allowed to keep the investments in place and let them continue to grow tax-deferred. The new law requires the investment be closed out within 10 years of death, with taxes due on each withdrawal. In essence it’s a death tax, though a tax that can be spread out over a decade.
“It used to be children could let those investments ride and use them for their own retirement, but not anymore; it’s one of the sneaky things the government pulled on us,” said Dougherty.
• Seniors need to protect their wealth from scammers. Dougherty said there are scores of text, email and phone scams that rob seniors. The usual tactic is to promise something valuable or to frighten seniors with prosecution if they don’t hand over bank
or a credit card information. One devious scam is a phone call from someone claiming to be a granddaughter or grandson who needs money wired to bail them out of a Mexican jail.
“They may not have spoken to their grandchild in a long time and aren’t sure of their voice,” said Dougherty, adding the scam has a 5 percent success rate.
• Seniors can reduce stress by worrying less about money. “Most seniors do pretty well with their money and more are better off than they realize,” Dougherty said. Sitting down with a good adviser often reveals their fears are unfounded. He also said there’s nothing wrong with getting a second opinion when it comes to financial planning.
• Seniors need to be proactive about their finances, even if it is something they’ve neglected. Dougherty’s most successful senior clients are the ones who were “active in seeking out advice” in their younger years, but those who’ve long put it off can still get on track with the help of a good adviser.
• Last but not least, seniors should not be frightened out of their investments by the gloom-and-doom they hear on financial TV networks or on the web.
“People change their portfolios too often,” said Dougherty, adding that while markets fluctuate and sometimes adjustments to investments are called for, dips and rises are normal and acting rashly to short-term trends almost always ends up to be a losing proposition in the end.
