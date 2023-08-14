Local filmmaker Marra working on next screenplay

Kyle Marra isn’t on strike.
The Brooksville filmmaker and his producing partner Lief Thomason are working on writing a full-length movie that will expand on their talents.
On the weekend of July 22-23, people flocked to theaters to see what’s been dubbed “Barbenheimer,” the two blockbuster films that appear to have set records with an opening weekend for the record books.
The invented “double-feature” of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought crowds to the Beacon Brooksville Cinemas, with some women dressing in pink “Barbie” garb for the long-awaited Greta Gerwig flick. It’s doubtful that “Oppenheimer” will bring out men in suits and hats from the 1940s, and the crowds left more subdued at the serious story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb.
Marra, Thomason, their families and friends, and local residents filled a theater at the Beacon on Jan. 22 for the local showing of “Stills,” their 30-minute mystery-crime drama about a young girl who disappears from her birthday party in Tom Varn Park in Brooksville. The local settings, use of locals as extras, and local buildings gave the movie a strong sense of place in Brooksville.
Now Marra and Thomason are ready for a full-length feature, and — they hope — the big time.
“Stills” took home numerous awards from film festivals. See the website at https://rootandbranchfilms.com/films/stills for a complete list.
Feature film
“We’re currently working on our feature film,” Marra said in a phone interview. “We’re in the writing phase, still, and working on refining and crafting that story.”
It’s taking a lot of time and he’s not ready to reveal much more, other than that it’s a “Spielbergian adventure flick that’s kind of reminiscent of ‘Goonies,’ ‘Gremlins.’ That sort of feel to it,” he said.
They’re not about to break out the cameras yet and start shooting, but “we’ve got a story that we feel like is worth telling,” and that people will have fun with it.
“Stills” was designed to make you think; this next feature will make you think, too, but also have a good time, Marra said.
Going with the stream
A big part of the strike in Hollywood is the dispute over streaming video, but Marra sees streaming as an opportunity to get “Stills” out to a wider audience.
Someone he knows in Tampa is working on a new streaming service called “Elevation Movies” that will showcase feature-length and short films, and you can find it on the Tonic app, which you can download from Roku TV, Apple, Android and others.
They’re also in talks with a short-film streaming service called Shorts, and plan on being on several other streaming services.
One problem with the “mainstream” streaming services is that they’re starting to get costly, with Netflix raising rates for its programs without ads.
“The landscape’s kind of changing,” Marra said, noting that a service like Tubi is openly showing material for free, but with ads. People don’t seem to mind the ads now, he added, though algorithms seem to be causing ads to cut in and appear in the middle of a scene.
Still, if they want to see these films without having to pay a subscription fee, it’s the best way.
For this next feature, he is working with the same people as on “Stills.”
“I couldn’t imagine doing this without Lief, Tommy, James, Audra – my wife, and then by extension any of the team members that we worked with on ‘Stills,’” he said. “If we have the opportunity to keep working with them, we’d love to.”
