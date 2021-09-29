Many Nature Coast women know something of their family’s history; others know a little, and still others haven’t a clue. For women who may wonder about their American roots, the Winding Waters (Spring Hill chapter) Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) can help them discover them.
Who knows? It’s just possible there’s an American patriot in the family’s history.
Suzy Machamer, DAR webmaster, “had no clue” she was related to Solomon Webster, a member of Maryland’s 14th Battalion. But she discovered he crossed the Delaware under Gen. George Washington.
Lisette Young, a past president of the 97-member group, “had an inkling” she had a Revolutionary War patriot in her past, and sure enough, she is an ancestor of Henry Chamberlain, who served in the New Hampshire militia and fought at Bunker Hill. Barbara Shoff, the group’s treasurer, knew when she joined the DAR that she was related to Daniel Harmon, a member of the Virginia militia, as her aunt previously had found out with the help of a genealogist.
The DAR website is www.windingwatersdar.com. Women interested is investigating their ancestry can get in touch with the group to discuss the process. If it is found through research that the interested woman is a direct descendant of a patriot who served, or woman who aided the cause, and she is at least 18 years old, she is eligible to join the DAR chapter. For those wondering, the Winding Waters name is the English translation of the Native American Weeki Wachee.
The genealogical research can be intensive, taking weeks or months to complete, as gaps in historical records such paperwork lost in disasters like fires or floods can lead to a lot of dead ends, said Shoff. Many records were lost in fires during the Civil War. Fortunately, DAR members are adept at digging into the past.
It helps when the prospective DAR member knows a bit of their family history, as it provides a solid starting point. Some of that history was passed orally, so it’s not uncommon to discover inaccuracies, but Young said most women are interested in DAR because they have “a little something to go on.”
“I think most have at least an inkling,” she said.
Machamer said DAR helps viable candidates with research on the web, which can be a big-time saver. But if the digital trail dead-ends, searching paper archives at courthouses, old family letters, Census and birth records, deeds and death certificates, is where the trail is picked up. All three women agreed that family Bibles often turn out to be a valuable source of information.
Machamer said research can be rewarding and frustrating, but the reward can be a satisfying sense of accomplishment through “solving the puzzle and unraveling it all.”
The connections the research reveals binds DAR members to ancestors who shared a common cause, but 250 years later DAR members have a noble cause of their own: Helping veterans, their community, and educating its children.
Machamer said the pandemic has curtailed some of the regular outreach the group has done over its 41 years in Hernando, but among its missions is to visit schoolchildren to talk about U.S. history, the American Revolution, the Constitution, Bill of Rights and other foundational elements of the early American experiment in freedom.
The group also is active in supporting veterans, knitting and crocheting comfort items for hospitalized vets. Members collect books to sell to raise money, and donate their own money for things like furniture for homeless vets moving into apartments. Fisher House, the Oncology Unit, and the Spinal Cord Unit of the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, and Haley’s Cove are other beneficiaries of the DAR. The daughters also visit and bring gifts to patients at Haley’s Cove, an in-patient facility for veterans of WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam.
The national DAR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children. The women’s group formed with a bankroll of just $33, said Machamer, when women were refused entry into the Sons of the American Revolution, which had formed the year before in 1889.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.