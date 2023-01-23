“At what is today the Anclote River park, there was a fresh-water well. Fresh water is always very valuable to ships, so many of the ships traveling in the Gulf of Mexico would stop by the Anclote River to take on fresh water. That brought the ships close to the coast, where they could be easily ambushed by pirates. We know there was a pirate base at Cedar Key that would ambush a lot of the ships going into Pensacola and Saint Marks.”
So says Robert Jacob, Palm Harbor resident and author of “Pirates of the Florida Coast,” which aims to uncover the facts, and dispel some myths, about the considerable amount of piracy that occurred in the Tampa Bay area from colonization up until the mid-18th century. As the famed Gasparilla Pirate Festival approaches, Jacob, dressed in period costume and displaying authentic-to-the-period artifacts, was scheduled to speak about Gulf piracy at the New Port Richey Public Library on Jan. 24.
Jacob, a career U.S. Marine, was always interested in history, but came to his fascination with pirates relatively recently.
“I've been a living historian (most people would call them battle reenactors) for 50 years,” he said. “I did the Revolutionary War all through the Bicentennial. I've done mountain man and the Renaissance Fair, just about every time period you can think of.
“In 2006, there were a lot of pirate reenacting groups springing up after “Pirates of the Caribbean” was so successful. I thought that would be fun.
“Everybody is fascinated with pirates. It’s been highly romanticized throughout fiction and in television and movies. That leads to the appeal. But I also think there's a kind of mystery, a true romanticism about pirates. They're living the life they choose, they do what they want to do, they get to go where they want to go.
“As I went into pirate reenacting, I wanted to buy some books and read all about it, so I could portray it accurately. And I quickly realized that all the books on the market were terrible. They were very historically inaccurate; they were incomplete.
“So 10 years of research, which started out with just me wanting to know how to portray a pirate from 1720 accurately, turned into my first book, ‘A Pirate’s Life in the Golden Age of Piracy.’ Then everyone said, ‘Well, what about the Florida pirates?’ So my second book, ‘Pirates of the Florida Coast: Truth, Legends and Myth,’ came out last year.
Jacob says that up until the mid-18th century, when “pretty much all pirates became bad,” pirates, including those who roamed the Tampa Bay area, were not only not all evil, but many, in fact, served local communities as well as national governments.
“There were a lot of really good pirates that actually turned to piracy to defend their settlements against the Spanish.
“In fact, most pirates, if you look at the big picture, had some type of political agenda. They were raising money for a political cause or fighting for a political cause against another nation. Even Blackbeard started off that way. He was a supporter of the Jacobite Revolution in England against King George becoming king. So he turned to piracy as a way to protest King George's reign. And that's evident by the naming of his ship, the Queen Anne's Revenge.”
Those we think of as pirates actually fall into two categories, Jacob says: “One is a true pirate; the other is a privateer. Now to the victims, there's no difference — I was attacked by pirates —but to the privateer, it means the difference between being legal and being illegal. Privateers had a document called a ‘letter of marque,’ which gave them legal permission to attack ships listed in that document.”
Privateers got to keep 75% of what they snatched, a powerful incentive to take to the seas.
If those on the attacked ship fought back, your survival odds were the same as in any other battle, but if you survived, and won, you could become a very rich person: There is evidence, Jacob says, of crew members garnering as much as $10 million in today’s currency for a 10-month stint on a privateering ship.
Mostly, though, attacked crews didn’t fight back.
“For the most part, captees were treated well,” Jacob said. “If you know you’re going to be killed, you’ll fight. If you know you’re not going to be harmed, you will surrender easily.”
William Augustus Bowles
Tampa became a hub for privateers working for the British during the post-Revolutionary War period under the aegis of a curious character named William Augustus Bowles, also known as Estajoca. A Maryland-born Loyalist during the Revolution, Bowles settled in Florida and, with British support, attempted to form an independent state with the indigenous Muskeegee people, forerunners of the Seminole nation. Britain authorized Bowles to issue letters of marque, “So there were lots of British pirates operating in the Gulf of Mexico between 1799 and 1802. That's when most of the piracy in the Gulf of Mexico occurred.
“They used Tampa as one of the spots to bring in supplies, because in addition to just taking Spanish ships, the British were paying them to bring guns and uniforms. So they would drop off a lot of these supplies right at the mouth of the Hillsborough River in Tampa.”
So are there descendants of pirates living in Greater Tampa?
No way to know, said Jacob.
“When they decided to leave piracy and return to normal life, they kept that pretty quiet,” he said. “They maybe changed their name. You don’t want to advertise where you got all your money from.”
To learn more about pirates of the Tampa Bay area, or to purchase Jacob’s books or access his speaking schedule, visit robertjacobauthor.com.
