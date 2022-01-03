BROOKSVILLE – Students ages 8 to 18 who are looking to learn acting will have two special classes at the Live Oak Conservatory starting Jan. 10, according to a press release.
“Acting From Advanced to Beginner with Vince Vanni” will involve scene study, characterization, line interpretation, developing accents, directing, leadership, public speaking skills and more.
A variety of fun projects and exercises will enable students to learn to direct or create scenes. That class is from 4 to 5 p.m.
Immediately after, from 5 to 6 p.m., will be “Improv with Esprit Herbert,” which will enable students to learn the art of improvisation in speech and movement.
Vanni is vice-president and co-founder of Live Oak Theatre. He has been teaching the performing arts in HernandoCounty for more than 30 years. He owns his own marketing agency and teaches acting and public speaking.
Herbert has grown up in Brooksville and has been connected with Live Oak Theatre since 2014. She has been involved with the theater since she was 8 years old. Now 26, she is in in her third year of teaching classes at Live Oak.
Visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org/conservatory for more information. To contact the Live Oak Conservatory email LiveOakConservatory@Gmail.com or call (352) 593-0270. Follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
