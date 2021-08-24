BROOKSVILLE — The Live Oak Theatre and its conservatory will be offering dance classes to girls and boys ages 2 to 7, the organization announced Aug. 17.
Pre-K level dance will be offered to girls and boys ages 2 through 4. The class will be held on Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
Primary dance will be for ages 5 to 7, with fundamentals of jazz and ballet taught as well as basic combinations in rhythm and strength training. Children will also learn basic tumbling skills. The class will be on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
Primary tap class for boys and girls ages 5 through 7 will teach basic tap techniques with an emphasis on performance. The children will also receive ear and rhythm training. Class is held on Thursdays from noon to 12:50 p.m.
Jesalyn Mitten and Lexi Allocco will be teaching the classes. Both have spent the better part of their youth and young adulthood through the Live Oak system.
Mitten teaches pre-K level dance to 2- and 4-year-olds and co-teaches the primary dance and primary tap program. Allocco has taught classes for several years. She will co-teach the primary dance and primary tap classes.
Open House and registration day will be Saturday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost of classes at the Live Oak Conservatory is determined on a “credit basis.” Extensive information is provided on the Live Oak Theatre & Conservatory website. Visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org/conservatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.