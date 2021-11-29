BROOKSVILLE – The Live Oak Theatre will be providing some entertainment on Thursday, Dec. 2, when members of the troupe perform at the Main Street Christmas lighting, according to a press release.
For more than a decade, Live Oak Theatre has provided the entertainment for Christmas on Main Street’s Tree lighting ceremony. Representatives of Live Oak Theatre and the Live Oak Conservatory will entertain the audience.
“Our Christmas on Main Street performance has become a beloved annual tradition that we look forward to bringing to downtown Brooksville every year. It’s our Christmas gift to the community,” said Randi Olsen, who coordinates the entertainment every year. “This annual event is a result of a wonderful collaboration between Live Oak Theatre, Hernando County Broadcasting, Brooksville Main Street and the city of Brooksville.”
“The audience will enjoy some old favorites like ‘Silent Night,’ ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘Here Comes Santa Claus,’ ‘The Christmas Song’ and ‘O Holy Night,’ as well as some new numbers like ‘It Must’ve Been Old Santa’ and ‘The Polar Express Medley,’ performed by members of Live Oak Conservatory’s Youth Theatre and a special a cappella rendition of ‘Where are You Christmas?’ sung by our Live Oak Vocal Ensemble.” Vince Vanni said. “We have emerged from the pandemic with a stronger company and conservatory faculty and the audience will get the chance to see that our small town is home to some exceptional talent. This is evident by the attendance and reviews of our shows this season.”
Guest artists will include Stephanie Sager, Parris and Laverne Gunn, and Dell Barnes.
Christmas on Main Street runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Live Oak is set to perform at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
