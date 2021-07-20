BROOKSVILLE — If you dare to step “Into the Woods,” be sure you’re ready for the adventures to follow.
The Live Oak Theatre company announced July 12 that it has finished casting for the musical “Into the Woods,” which will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., in Brooksville.
Seats purchased in advance are $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 13 and under, when purchased with an adult. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
Into the Woods” is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. “It features a baker and his wife as they embark on a journey through the woods to lift a curse,” the theater said in a press release. “They interact with several well-known fairytale faces like Cinderella, Rapunzel, Prince Charming, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (from Jack and the Beanstalk), and more on their way toward their Happily Ever After.”
Co-director Andi Garner said, “I’ve loved the show since I was 10 years old, and I was fascinated with how Sondheim was able to take all of these characters from old stories and throw them all together in a way that makes sense in a hilariously fun and awesome way. I love it, it is charming when it needs to be, and it has heart when it needs to.”
The theater is focusing on theater camps right now, with the following events for young performers coming up:
July 19-23: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dance Camp for students 8-18. Tuition $75.
July 19-23: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Tech & Stage Design Camp for students ages 12-18. Tuition $150. Requires a minimum number of students to operate.
Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 9-13: “Shrek Jr.” production camp with performances Aug. 12-15. For students ages 8-18. Tuition is $300 and includes two performance tickets.
For more information, email liveoakcamp@gmail.com or call (352) 593-0027.
Upcoming performances include:
“Shrek: The Musical Jr.” — Aug. 12-15
“Into the Woods” — Oct. 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31
“Oliver Jr.!”— Nov. 12-14 and 19-21
“The Little Earl” — Dec. 9-12 and 17-19.
“Newsies: The Musical” — March 18-20, 25-27 and April 1-3
“Alice and the Looking Glass” — April 22, 24 and 29, and May 1.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.liveoaktheatre.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.