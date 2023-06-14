Season passes are now available for Live Oak Theatre’s 2023-24 season.
Season passes allow patrons to purchase multiple passes at a discount that can be used for any of the in-season productions, both Main Stage and Youth Theatre productions. The purchaser may choose when they wish to attend an in-season show.
The 2023-2024 season includes productions of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Mary Poppins Jr.,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” and “The Little Mermaid, Jr.”
For more information or to reserve seating or Flex passes, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, call 352-593-0027, or go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org.
The theatre is also holding open auditions for “Fiddler on the Roof.” To be considered, submit a video audition performing one of the preselected monologues from the show and one of the preselected character specific songs from the show by Wednesday, June 21.
Nonmembers of Live Oak Theatre company should email marie@liveoaktheatre.org for instructions.
