Live Oak Theatre announces ‘Flex Passes’ for 2022-’23 season

Live Oak Theatre continues to offer “Flex Passes” for its seasons in lieu of season tickets.

 Photo by VINCENT F. SAFUTO

BROOKSVILLE -- Live Oak Theatre continues to offer “Flex Passes” for its seasons in lieu of season tickets.

This allows patrons to purchase multiple passes at a discount that can be used for any of the productions, both on the Main Stage and in the new Acorn Theatre -- as well as concerts and events. The purchaser may choose how they wish to use the Flex Pass.

Main Stage production individual tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Acorn Theatre individual production tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Live Oak Flex Passes, for two admissions, are $40 for adults, $15 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.

For four admissions, they are $75 for adults, $25 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The theater has been granted rights for the following productions for the 2022-2023 season:

Main Stage Musical Productions

“Murder on the Orient Express” – Late September to early October 2022

“The Sound of Music” -- Late March to early April

 Acorn Theatre Musical Productions

“Tuck Everlasting” – November 2022

“Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” – May 2023

Flex passes may also be used for the popular IMPROV Nights.

More concerts and events may be added as time/restrictions allow, for which flex passes may not qualify. 

For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company, or to reserve seating or flex passes, email  liveoakboxoffice@gmail.com, call 352-593-0027, or go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org. Also go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.