Live Oak Theatre announces ‘Flex Passes’ for 2022-’23 season

BROOKSVILLE -- Live Oak Theatre continues to offer “Flex Passes” for its seasons in lieu of season tickets.
This allows patrons to purchase multiple passes at a discount that can be used for any of the productions, both on the Main Stage and in the new Acorn Theatre -- as well as concerts and events. The purchaser may choose how they wish to use the Flex Pass.
Main Stage production individual tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Acorn Theatre individual production tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Live Oak Flex Passes, for two admissions, are $40 for adults, $15 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
For four admissions, they are $75 for adults, $25 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.
The theater has been granted rights for the following productions for the 2022-2023 season:
Main Stage Musical Productions
“Murder on the Orient Express” – Late September to early October 2022
“The Sound of Music” -- Late March to early April
Acorn Theatre Musical Productions
“Tuck Everlasting” – November 2022
“Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” – May 2023
Flex passes may also be used for the popular IMPROV Nights.
More concerts and events may be added as time/restrictions allow, for which flex passes may not qualify.
For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company, or to reserve seating or flex passes, email liveoakboxoffice@gmail.com, call 352-593-0027, or go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org. Also go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
