Live Oak’s ‘Newsies’ was a smash hit

BROOKSVILLE – The Live Oak Theatre’s production of “Newsies” ended its run on April 3 with 12 sold-out performances, according to a posting on Facebook.
“We sold out 10 performances two weeks before opening night. So, we added a row of 14 seats x 10 performances and sold out in four days. So, we received permission to add a show on the final Thursday... and sold out in 28.5 hours. On the afternoon of March 30 we received permission to add a 12th show on the evening of April 3... and sold out by the morning of March 31,” the posting said.
Tickets are on sale now for the next production, “Alice and the Looking Glass,” which starts its run on April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.