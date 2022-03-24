HUDSON – This weekend, you can enjoy a nice day out listening to good music and supporting a cause by attending the Pasco County Humane Society’s inaugural Project Give Me Shelter.
The event aims to raise money toward upgrading the humane society, including a new building on the property.
The public is invited to attend the fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Ave. Admission is $10 per carload.
Attendees can bring a lawn chair and blanket to enjoy the music of Lady & the Outlaw, Wallace Blvd, and Suburban Legendz. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase, face painting, raffles, and some of the shelter’s adoptable pets.
“Our longest resident in the shelter is Bernie, he’s a pittie mix,” said Sue Victor, event organizer. “He needs to go to a home with a fenced in yard, and he’s not good with cats. He’s a lovebug though, and about 6 years old.”
Bernie has been with the shelter for approximately two to three months. Another long-time resident is Rowdy, a 7-year-old Springer mix whose owner passed away. Rowdy’s owner must have left him outside a lot, according to Victor, because he’s heartworm positive.
“He’s got warts on the back of him, and we’ve been applying medicine to see if we can get rid of that,” Victor added. “People don’t want to adopt him but he’s the most lovable dog and is so sweet.
“Everybody sees those warts and freak out, but they’re not contagious,” she explained. “We’ve had three different people check him out for opinions. It’s really affected his adoption and that’s sad.”
The Humane Society has a selective process of prospective owners, according to Victor. Animals aren’t adopted out to just anyone, she wants to make sure the pets go to a good home.
The Pasco County Humane Society has plans to build a new shelter on a side lot. Its current trailer is already inundated with enough pets that it’s difficult to take any more in.
Victor said the humane society usually tries to leave a cage available for any emergency cases.
Additionally, the humane society would like to create a fenced agility course for the dogs that stay at the shelter.
“We’re up to $150,000 we’ve put away,” Victor said. “We’ve teamed up with Pasco County Animal Services; they help us out with a lot of our dogs, which is a dream come true. We still have our medical side though, to help animals in need.”
The community is already pretty involved with the humane society, Victor said. Residents have come out to volunteer with some of the fixing up, and some children painted a mural on the side of a wall.
Victor said the shelter is looking for a chainsaw carver who would be able to carve two stumps in the shape of a dog and a cat.
To learn more about the event, search for the Pasco County Humane Society on Facebook.
