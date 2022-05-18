HUDSON -- Drivers who use Little Road from Hudson Avenue to Denton Avenue in Pasco County should be prepared for overnight lane closures beginning Sunday, May 22.
Crews will be on site as part of the Little Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project, resurfacing the existing roadway and adding new pavement markings. Drivers should expect delays in both northbound and southbound lanes.
Work hours are Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Expect single lane closures with message boards directing traffic
The project is expected to take 90 days to complete, depending on weather conditions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.