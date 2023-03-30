A patient at a hospital served by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is in critical need of specially matched blood donors, the organization said in a press release.
The patient is suffering from sickle cell disease with acute sickle cell crisis. The patient needs ongoing blood transfusions from specially matched donors, which are very rare. African American blood donors are more likely to be a match for the patient.
“We have a sickle cell patient in crisis with a very rare red blood cell profile. A national search for blood has been so far unsuccessful,” said Dr. Chris Lough, LifeSouth’s Vice President of Medical Services. “Our best chance of finding compatible products is from African American donors. We are testing 100% of African American donors for compatibility for help fill this critical patient need.”
Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s red blood cells, causing blood cells to be sickle shaped. The sickle shaped blood cells have difficulty passing through blood vessels which can lead to fatigue, breathlessness, unbearable pain, swelling of joints, hands and feet, and severe complications including stroke.
LifeSouth’s donor centers in Hernando County are located at 12395 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, and 4377 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org and select “Find A Blood Drive.” Appointments can also be made online.
