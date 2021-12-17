LifeSouth calls for blood donations, says supply is ‘dangerously low’

The United States is suffering from a severe blood shortage at the local and national level, and donations are needed right away.
According to a press release from LifeSouth, all blood types are needed, with COVID-19 continuing to affect donor turnout and recent tragedies and increased demands putting additional strain on the national supply.
Blood donations decrease during the holidays because of travel, weather, busy schedules and school breaks.
To thank blood donors this holiday season, through Jan. 2, all LifeSouth donors will receive a $20 e-gift card good at numerous retailers and restaurants.
Many people only think of donating blood after a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients. LifeSouth is asking those who do not normally donate, have not donated in a while or are first-time donors to make a point to donate.
Regular blood donors are also asked to come in and bring a friend.
All blood types are needed now to make sure blood is available for patient care.
Donating blood takes about an hour and can save three lives. LifeSouth serves patients at All Hernando County Hospitals, Moffitt Cancer Center, Citrus County Local Hospitals, Shands, VA Hospital in Gainesville, UF Health Hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg, and many more.
Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.
In addition to the e-gift card, blood donors also receive refreshments, and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure.
Find a blood drive or donor center near you at lifesouth.org.
