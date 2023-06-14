PORT RICHEY — Sal Licari, operations manager for Port Richey, will serve as interim city manager until the City Council can decide on a permanent replacement for John Dudte.
Licari has 26 years of public service to Port Richey.
Dudte told the Suncoast News in a telephone interview that “he’s worked in virtually every position that’s not police or fire. When I came here, he was doing a great job as the city clerk, and I appointed him to operations manager.
“He’s a great person,” Dudte continued. “He has no interest in being permanent; he just wants to help the city out. He just puts his nose to the grindstone — ‘What do we need to do?’ and then he does it.
“Sal and I worked very closely together, and I’m working with him to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
Dudte recently announced that he would be leaving his post in Port Richey effective July 1. A former employee of the U.S. State Department, he is returning to that agency and does not know where he will be posted. He said he loves Port Richey and working as its city manager, and the decision to leave was a tough one for him and his family.
Port Richey has a city manager form of government, which means that the manager is in charge of all the day-to-day operations of all the city departments, and handles all hiring, firing and other personnel matters. While the City Council fulfills legislative functions — passing laws and ordinances — as well as approves spending, executive tasks remain exclusively in the hands of the city manager. The mayor serves as the public face of the city but has no more political power than any other member of the City Council.
Dudte said, if asked, he would advise council on aspects of the job or what to look for in an applicant, but that it’s up to the City Council to make its choice. Port Richey has hired the recruiting firm Baenziger and Associates to conduct its search.
