The East Hernando Branch Library StoryWalk Kick-Off and Open House will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library is at 6457 Windmere Road in Brooksville.
There is a new StoryWalk feature along the walking path.
At 10 a.m., there will be a special Storytime reading of the StoryWalk book, followed by a craft.
The idea to bring a StoryWalk to HernandoCounty was inspired by the Let’s Move in Libraries initiative, which focuses on increasing healthy living. The Hernando County Public Library partnered with the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department and the Florida Department of Health in HernandoCounty to bring the StoryWalk to residents. The StoryWalk signs were purchased with a grant from the Florida Department of Health.
Stories are changed out every other month, for a total of six stories per year.
The StoryWalk is an ideal activity for families that allows them to read children’s books aloud and on their own schedule.
Contact the library for more information at 352-754-4043 or visit the website at https://hernandocountylibrary.us/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.