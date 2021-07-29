HUDSON — Kelley Usher said she was watching the June 22 Pasco County Commission meeting on YouTube from her workplace when she learned the bad news.
While county commissioners voted 4-1 to buy six homes in the Lakeside Woodlands subdivision that are affected by sinkholes, a technicality means that homeowner Mike Sikorski, Usher’s boyfriend, has been left out of the deal.
“When it came time to do so, they dumped us,” she said.
Why?
“Because we have a road and we have a driveway.”
The road barricades are beyond their driveway, Usher said. So they weren’t in the $1.4 million buyout the commission approved.
That means life at their house at 7802 Willow Brook Court is still in limbo.
Sikorski bought the house in 2012, he said, from the heirs of a couple who had died several years earlier. The heirs, who never moved into the house, kept the power and water on, and had people coming in to take care of the place, but finally decided to sell it.
He owns the house outright, he said, but is wary of spending money on any but the most-needed and basic repairs — such as a recent leaky roof — until he knows what the future holds.
Asked for comment, Pasco County spokesman Ryan Hughes sent the following statement:
”The home at 7802 Willow Brook Court, Hudson, is not included in the County’s purchase of properties affected by the proposed permanent road closure in the Lakeside Woodlands community, as that structure is outside the closure area and still has full access. The County is only offering to purchase those homes impacted by the proposed road closure and cannot justify using public money to purchase other homes outside the closure area. Pasco County will continue to monitor opportunities for homeowners in the area to apply for hazard mitigation grants from FEMA as they become available.”
Speaking just before Hurricane Elsa came through the area, Sikorski added that he called his insurer, and they had a surprise for him: “After stories came through the media, they sent an engineer to look at the house,” he said. “They decided to drop their losses.”
So now, along with everything else, he has to find a new home insurer.
The plan was for the county to buy out seven houses on Willow Brook Court that were affected by sinkholes, which began appearing in August 2019. Sikorski’s was among them, but then dropped from the plan.
Homes on the street are sitting atop a cavern system, and Usher said she was told the only thing holding up the road between the barricades is a sewer pipe.
When their neighbors begin to move out in four to six months, she said, they’ll have to roll everything down to moving trucks that will be parked beyond those barricades.
And, she added, who knows what’s going to happen with the debris when it’s time to demolish the homes?
Usher and Sikorski contend that they have gotten the runaround by county officials, including their county commissioner in District 5, Jack Mariano, and Laura Wilcoxen, Pasco County’s interim director of emergency management.
“We’re going to take a look at it,” Mariano said at the July 6 County Commission meeting, noting that he is aware that there are houses outside the barriers that have issues, and he has directed county staff to study their problems and possible solutions.
In an email on June 23, Wilcoxen wrote to Usher that it was only in the past few days that Wilcoxen had learned that Sikorski’s house was not included within the settlement because public funds could not be spent on a house outside the barricades.
“I assure you that we have not dropped you and will continue to remain in contact with opportunities for interested homeowners as they arise,” Wilcoxen wrote.
They have spent good money getting requested appraisals — twice — and all for nothing so far.
The lot next to theirs had a house that burned down in 2013, and the owner might be interested in putting another house up.
Wilcoxen said in her emails that if the house is within the law there’s nothing to stop anyone from building on the lot.
Houses are selling in the development, even though it’s been in the news and the barricades are readily visible. The market is pretty hot now, and “for sale” signs appear and disappear as buyers swoop in.
Usher and Sikorski said they just want to put this situation behind them, and the county’s failure to include them in the buyout was a big disappointment.
In the meantime, the couple has fenced off most of the backyard.
Repair and renovation projects are being delayed.
They were getting ready to start on a remodel and tore part of the house apart.
“What do we do? Put a bunch of money into the house so they can throw it in the dump?” Sikorski asked. “I would like to get enough money out of the house to buy another house.”
