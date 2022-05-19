Leaders from the Tampa Bay area gathered May 6 at the Resiliency and Energy Assessment of Communities and Housing conference in St. Petersburg to discuss the affordable housing crisis and to share ideas of what each respective county is doing to make it better for its residents.
Pasco County Community Development Assistant Director Hilary Bruno spoke about using Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery during a panel, and Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick (District 4) was among the audience with Commissioner Kathryn Starkey (District 3) who spoke about county initiatives.
Both Bruno and Fitzpatrick praised the conference for its collaboration with leaders from surrounding counties, such as Pinellas and Hillsborough, and how it generated excitement because of the communication and projects going on in other areas.
“The discussions were very informative,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was good to learn about the different accessory units, and I feel it’s really important, especially if we want our elderly and our children to be taking care of our parents to keep them out of assisted living facilities and independent living facilities. They can stay in their homes longer.”
Bruno added, “We also talked about trying to preserve affordable housing by making those properties that have been affordable and in families for many years. We talked about helping them harden or become more resilient and less prone to being damaged by severe weather.”
Fitzpatrick explained how eligible residents could qualify for a loan through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program, which can pay for upgrades on a house damaged by severe weather, or if a roof is leaking or if a new A/C unit is needed.
According to Bruno, Pasco County has a robust owner-occupied rehab program that generally serves households under 80% of the area median income.
“We love to do things that help folks stay in their home,” Bruno said. “It’s a 0% interest loan but we defer that loan until sale or death. We’re not there to make additional payments a hardship on the family, we’re there to help that family remain in their home.”
Additional help, such as other programs related to the SHIP funds, can help with down payment and closing cost assistance for people to get into their homes. These programs are deferred for five years at zero interest, Fitzpatrick said.
Bruno said she felt optimistic after spending the day at the conference. Lots of ideas were shared, such as one Fitzpatrick mentioned hearing from another county about offering affordable units within multifamily housing.
“If it’s less than 700 feet, then it’s considered half of a unit,” Fitzpatrick explained. “They can possibly charge half the rent and they would get parking space per unit, but it would make it affordable for that senior on a fixed income and Social Security.”
“I think this is just the beginning,” Bruno said. “We’re feeling a lot of momentum with resiliency. I don’t think it’s going away.”
