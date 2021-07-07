BROOKSVILLE — Achilles Thomas has long dreamed of building a motorsports attraction — an auto-themed city, a kind of Disney World for motorheads, a key feature of which would be a drag strip for races.
A year after he began building Lead Foot City on a former chicken farm just off U.S. 41 south of Brooksville, he said he now has approval from Hernando County to move forward with building an eighth-mile drag strip, which would be the only one within a 75-mile radius.
Thomas, owner of Monster Transmissions and “mayor” of Lead Foot City, said the drag strip will be a major turning point for the city of his dreams, and just the beginning of “great things to come.” He expects the track to open next year.
About the time Thomas opened the doors at Lead Foot City last year, COVID-19 struck, but the project stayed on track. He hosted monthly swap meets for auto enthusiasts, as well as car auctions, as they were held outdoors and allowed plenty of distancing during the height of the pandemic.
“It just blew up,” said Thomas of the popularity of the swap meets, adding that as many as 3,000 or more people would show up for the events, which are held the third Sunday of the month.
Like a typical swap meet, visitors browse vendor booths for car parts, tools and other items, but Thomas adds more to ensure these are family events. There is food and drinks, a Lead Foot City gifts store and live music. There’s a circular drifting pad, where children can skid about on go-karts, but it also opens up for full-size drift cars for some tire-smoking fun.
Lead Foot City has a large pavilion, which is used for the car auctions, and also is rented out for events. The Central High School prom was held there not long ago. The overall vibe of the city is “rustic, cool and classic autos,” said Thomas. He thinks he’s achieved that.
In addition to the drag strip, a 5,000-seat auditorium is on the drawing board for concerts and other events. Thomas also plans to build a “downtown main street” with shops and a restaurant where visitors can wander about much like they would at an Orlando attraction.
“The idea is a theme park for motorheads that’s very family oriented,” said Thomas, who has worked hand-in-hand with Hernando County to help develop tourism. “I’ve seen the professionalism of the Disney parks and I’m trying to combine that with motorsports.”
Thomas’ Monster Transmissions company started 19 years ago in Brooksville, but when the former chicken farm property at 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville, came up for sale, he knew he’s found a place to relocate his business and build his city. He started with 50 acres, but has been buying adjoining land to expand to 80 acres, and he’s still buying. If all goes to plan, he thinks that between Weeki Wachee and Lead Foot City, Hernando might become “the largest tourist destination in this part of Florida.”
It’s already a pretty big attraction for area auto enthusiasts, who gather at Lead Foot City on Throttle Thursdays, held from 7 to 11 p.m. A typical meet might draw 700 to 900 people, said Thomas, who added that the gatherings provide car enthusiasts with a place where they don’t disrupt the public with antics like loud engine revving, doing burnouts and donuts. Those activities are not only allowed on Throttle Thursdays, “we encourage it,” said Thomas.
Those interested can keep up with events and activities at Lead Foot City by visiting www.leadfootcity.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LeadFootCity.
