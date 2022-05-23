BROOKSVILLE — Due to required work on the traffic signal at the U.S. 19 intersection of Forest Oaks Boulevard and Lake in the Woods Drive, all left turn lanes, the through lane on Forest Oaks to Lake in the Woods Drive and 2 through lanes on U.S. 19, both northbound and southbound, will be closed.
The work is set to take place on Thursday, May 26, at 9 p.m. and should take approximately 4 hours to complete.
For additional information, contact Hernando County’s Department of Public Works office at (352) 754-4060.
