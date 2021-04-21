Land O’ Lakes man wins $235 million Powerball jackpot

LAND O’ LAKES — According to the Florida Lottery website, the odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
Unless you have the daft optimism of, say, Lloyd Christmas in “Dumb and Dumber,” it’s hard to truly like your chances after slapping down a few bucks for a ticket.
Despite those staggering odds, a Land O’ Lakes man can now give 235.4 million reasons why it can be worth getting in on the action. The Florida Lottery announced April 15 that 23-year-old Thomas Yi not only possessed the winning $235.4 million Powerball ticket that was drawn on March 27, but simultaneously became the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot prize. Yi also became Florida’s 15th Powerball jackpot winner.
Rather than receiving his winnings in periodic payments, Yi opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27, the Florida Lottery stated in a press release.
“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi told Florida Lottery representatives. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life-changing.”
In the press release, Yi told the Florida Lottery that he still wants to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field.
The press release states that Yi purchased his winning ticket from the Publix Supermarket at 16560 N. Nebraska Ave. in Lutz. The store receives a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning Powerball ticket.
Florida is among the top-selling Powerball states in the country, according to the press release, with more than 102 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.1 billion in prizes. Florida was also one of the three states nationally to have a winner share in the world record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016.
