NEW PORT RICHEY — Mary Jane Murray looked happy on Wednesday morning, though she’s worried about her husband, Tom, who is in the hospital. She was going to visit him later.
She said she knew the good news would make Tom Murray feel a lot better.
“This will help my husband a lot,” she said.
On Tuesday, June 22, the Pasco County Commission approved in a 4-1 vote the purchase of six homes for $1.4 million in the Lakeside Woodlands subdivision in Hudson that have been affected by sinkholes that have rendered a road too dangerous to drive on.
“It’s a blessing,” Murray said. “I am pleased for the other people here who are struggling with this situation.”
The owners of the six homes along Willow Brook Court have been unable to drive their cars close to their houses, have not been able to use their driveways and have not been able to get garbage service at their homes. They said they feared what the future had in store as the ground has literally been shifting under them.
Even home repairs were impossible, Murray said, because companies could not bring their vehicles up to the houses, and she said she expects moving from the house she’s lived in for 41 years will be a hassle, too, as items will have to be carried to moving trucks parked behind the barriers on Willow Brook Court.
She watched the County Commission meeting at the hospital, saw the vote and called her neighbor Barbara Geren with the news.
“He was very supportive for this cause,” Murray said of County Commissioner Jack Mariano.
Geren agreed. “He’s done a lot,” she said. “He really pushed for it.”
Geren and her husband have lived in the community for two years. She said they’re sad to leave the community, but happy to put the problems behind them.
“We love our neighbors,” she said. “We’ve gotten real close through all this.”
Laura Wilcoxen, interim director of Pasco County Emergency Management, gave a presentation on the commission’s options, as requested at the May 4 meeting.
Wilcoxen’s agency has been trying to find federal grant money to fix the problem for a year and a half, she said, “but every avenue that we have attempted has been denied so far, as the properties do not meet the defined requirements for the grants.”
Other potential solutions included attempts to reinforce the impacted section of the road by filling in the sub-surface anomalies that have been found. The cost is unknown, and the work could be continuous.
The third option was to maintain the status quo. They could install permanent barriers that could be moved.
“I think that buying the homes is the right thing to do,” said Mariano after the morning session Tuesday. He has been pushing for a solution to the problem.
“I feel awesome,” he said after the vote. When asked when the home owners would find out about the decision, he replied, “They know now.”
The commission approved the option to spend $1.4 million to buy the homes and demolish them and block off the road. Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick cast the dissenting vote.
“I’m very sympathetic with the residents,” she said. “But it’s not a good precedent to set.”
The deal is limited to the six homes affected by the road blockage, and Murray expressed disbelief that people are moving into a home on the other side of the sinkhole — and adjacent to it.
As for the Murrays and the Gerens, their future is up in the air for now, the women said, but possibilities include renting a condo or apartment for a while, then deciding on whether to buy another house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.